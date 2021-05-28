Thin Film Electronics ASA - Warrant Exercise

Oslo, 28 May 2021

Reference is made to the announcements by Thin Film Electronics ASA (the "Company") on 20 May 2020 and 19 August 2020, regarding the Extraordinary General Meetings where the shareholders resolved to issue warrants to participants in two separate Private Placements and Subsequent Offerings of shares, and to the announcements on 30 June 2020 and 16 September 2020 regarding the results of such Subsequent Offerings.

The Company has received further notices of exercise for a total of 1,692,679 Warrants B and a total of 85,088,554 Warrants C, and has subsequently resolved to increase the Company's share capital by NOK 9,545,935.63 in connection with the issuance of shares upon said exercises.

Upon registration of this share capital increase, the Company's share capital will be NOK 138,117,541.21 divided into 1,255,614,011 shares, each share having a par value of NOK 0.11.

Contact:

Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations

E-mail: stale.bjornstad@thinfilmsystems.com

Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

Kevin Barber - Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: kevin.barber@thinfilmsystems.com

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.