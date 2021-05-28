Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market By Evolving Technology, Manufacturers, Cost, Size, Share, Regions, Type and Application and Forecast to 2025

Dallas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security Market has emerged as a massive megatrend and is gaining superior popularity owing to its associating to interpret and imitate human intelligence via a simulated system. It has been witnessing rapid advancements in the recent times particularly with increasing applications of the AI technology in industrial activities, healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security has also proved to be extremely beneficial in reducing various operational costs and costs associated with various processes, manufacturing and development, monitoring, automation and adaption and others which is attaining it a huge market traction allocation it an optimistic market traction.

The application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security (AI) in Cyber Security entails the professionals and experts to accurately analyse, study and understand cyber-crime along with the speech recognition technology. Owing to the growing technological work environment and extensive reliability on cloud services and solutions exposes the enterprises and organisations to increasing cyber threats which gradually increases the demand for technologies associated with elevated security systems. As AI offers a highly restrictive access to crucial data it is considered to be a critical tool in protecting data by may enterprises hence escalating the demand for Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security (AI) in cyber security.

Some other major driving factors successfully augmenting the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security in cyber security market include the escalating demand for the internet of Things (IoT) technology coupled with improved accountability of Wi-Fi networks associated with security threats. Increasing online ecosystem has led to a growth in vulnerability owned by enterprises heavily dependent on online and web-based platforms and hence there is a good scope for the growth of the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security in cyber security. AI in cyber security enables threat mitigation by offering multiple solutions. Based on security services, the global AI in cyber security offers different security services including cloud security, applications security, network security and endpoint security.

Technologies associated with application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security in cyber security comprises of machine learning, context-aware computing and natural language processing. Machine learning is the most predominantly accompanied technology segment accounting for the largest market share with constant development and wide acceptance of machine learning in various industrial applications. The spectrum of applications offered by the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security in cyber security market include data loss prevention, fraud detection/anti-fraud, threat mitigation and anticipation, antivirus/antimalware, security and vulnerability management, intrusion detection and prevention system, unified threat management and others which is the major appeal gaining the AI in cyber security market an excessive growth demand.

With growing cyber security concerns withing corporate sector, anticipating and preparing for potential threats has become a crucial aspect in order to compose a strategic to encounter threats and possible losses and data obstruction. The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Cyber Security in cyber security is significantly spread across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. North America is the largest contributor of the AI in cyber security market particularly with U.S accounting for largest market share owing to the early adoption of AI in cyber security by banks, government agencies and financial institutions exposed to extensive cyber threats.

Market Segment as follows:

Key Companies

BAE Systems

Cisco

Fortinet

FireEye

Check Point

IBM

RSA Security

Symantec

Juniper Network

Palo Alto Networks

Key Types

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others

Key End-Use

BFSI

Government

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Further key aspects of the report indicate that:

Chapter 1: Market Definition and Segment by Type, End-Use & Major Regions Market Size

Chapter 2: Global Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 3: Europe Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 4: America Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 5: Asia Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 6: Oceania Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 7: Africa Production & Consumption Market by Type and End-Use

Chapter 8: Global Market Forecast by Type, End-Use and Region

Chapter 9: Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin, news etc.

Chapter 10: Market Competition by Companies and Market Concentration Ratio

Chapter 11: Market Impact by Coronavirus.

Chapter 12: Industry Summary

