Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 May 2021 at 8:50 am

Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the number of Sampo A shares (ISIN: FI009003305) and voting rights attached to them owned directly or indirectly by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds decreased on 26 May 2021 below five (5) per cent of Sampo plc’s total shares and voting rights.

Sampo's share capital comprises 555,351,850 shares, of which 554,151,850 are A shares and 1,200,000 are B shares. Each A share entitles its holder to one (1) vote and each B share to five (5) votes. Thus, the total number of votes is 560,151,850.

Total positions of BlackRock, Inc and its funds subject to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+B) Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.99% shares



4.95% voting rights 0.06% shares



0.06% voting rights 5.05% shares



5.00% voting rights Positions of previous notification (if applicable) 5.14% shares



5.10% voting rights 0.05% shares



0.05% voting rights 5.19% shares



5.15% voting rights

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct

(SMA 9:5) Indirect

(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009003305 27,703,794 shares



27,703,794 voting rights 4.99% shares



4.95% voting rights SUBTOTAL A 27,703,794 shares



27,703,794 voting rights 4.99% shares



4.95% voting rights

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial

instrument Expiration date Exercise/

Conversion Period Physical or

cash settlement Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and

voting rights American Depository Receipt (US79588J1025) N/A N/A Physical 268,962 shares



268,962 voting rights 0.05% shares



0.05% voting rights Securities Lent N/A N/A Physical 44,244 shares



44,244 voting rights 0.01% shares

0.01% voting rights CFD N/A N/A Cash 953 shares



953 voting rights 0.00% shares



0.00% voting rights SUBTOTAL B 314,159 shares



314,159 voting rights 0.06% shares



0.06% voting rights

