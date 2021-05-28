Correction: Correction: Correction: Correction: AB Klaipėdos nafta financial information reporting dates in 2021

Vilnius, LITHUANIA

Correction: AB Klaipedos nafta social responsibility report for the year 2020 will be released on 7 June 2021.

AB Klaipėdos nafta (further – KN) informs that it plans to release financial information in 2021 according to the following schedule:

DateReporting information
Within first 5 working days of every month of 2021KN preliminary revenues for the previous month
29 January 2021Interim financial information for the year 2020
7 April 2021Audited financial statements for the year 2020
30 April 2021Interim financial information for the 1st quarter of 2021
7 June 2021Social responsibility report for the year 2020
30 July 2021Interim financial information for the 6 months of 2021
29 October 2021Interim financial information for the 3 quarters of 2021

On 30 April 2021, the Company plans to convene an Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.


Indrė Kisielienė, Acting Chief Financial Officer, +370 686 16276.