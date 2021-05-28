Notification of major shareholding

Solutions 30 SE (‘the Company’) announces that Comgest Asset Management International Ltd has notified it on 27 May 2021 of a decrease from 5.50% to 0.79% on 24 May 2021 in actual and potential shareholding (voting rights) in Solutions 30 SE.

This notification is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange’s OAM electronic database on www.bourse.lu and on the Company’s website, solutions30.com under Investor Relations – Regulated Information.

This notification is published in reference to the Luxembourg law and the Grand Ducal regulation of 11 January 2008, on transparency requirements for issuers of securities in view of a shareholding notification going above or below the 5% of voting rights threshold.

