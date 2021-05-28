Construction contract (Mažeikiai Wind Farm turbine basement works)

English Estonian

NOBE (corporate name Nordecon Betoon OÜ), a Nordecon Group company entered into a contract with Nordex Lithuania GmbH for the construction of basements for 14 turbines in Mažeikiai Wind Farm to be installed in Lithuania close to the city Mažeikiai. The agreement includes both concrete and anchoring as well as ground works.

The windfarm will have a total installed capacity of 63 MW. Nordex Lithuania GmbH, the contractor of NOBE is a subsidiary of the Nordex Group, a leading manufacturer of wind turbines.

The value of the NOBE contract is close to 6 million euros plus value added tax and the construction works will be completed in January 2022.

Nordecon (www.nordecon.com) is a group of construction companies whose core business is construction project management and general contracting in the buildings and infrastructures segment. Geographically the Group operates in Estonia, Sweden, Finland and Ukraine. The parent of the Group is Nordecon AS, a company registered and located in Tallinn, Estonia. The consolidated revenue of the Group in 2020 was 296 million euros. Currently Nordecon Group employs 675 people. Since 18 May 2006 the company's shares have been quoted in the main list of the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.