Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market to reach US $1.47 billion by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, Key Growth Drivers, Restraints, Challenge, Recent Initiatives and Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

The "Global Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market Size By Type (Thermoregulation Equipment, Phototherapy Equipment, Monitoring Equipment, Respiratory Equipment, Others) By Region and Forecast 2021 to 2028" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global neonatal critical care equipment market to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. The rise in the number of premature births around the world would be a major factor driving the neonatal infant care industry forward. Every year, millions of newborn die because of preterm birth conditions that could be avoided with medically innovative and cost-effective neonatal infant care treatments. The survival rates of premature babies vary greatly across the world. Around half of all babies born in low-income countries are born two months early and die due to a shortage of cost-effective and critical treatment.

When it comes to ill neonates and babies, thermoregulation is a vital feature that must be performed. Neonatal hypothermia raises the likelihood and risk of morbidity and mortality. Fast metabolism, permeable skin, intrauterine temperature, immature vasomotor function, hypothalamus, and central nervous system, among other causes, make neonates and children more susceptible to weak thermoregulation.

The main market players are constantly active in introducing new solutions and technology to expand the healthcare sector's prospects. In order to improve their business role, industry players are working on many growth projects such as alliances, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, innovative product releases, and various market growth strategies.

Adroit Market Research report on global neonatal critical care equipment market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018-2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018-2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global Neonatal Critical Care Equipment market have been studied in detail. Based on type, the global market is segmented into thermoregulation equipment, phototherapy equipment, monitoring equipment, respiratory equipment, and others.

The major players operating in the global market include Cardinal Health,Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic, BD, Vyaire, Utah Medical Products, Inc., Ambu A/S, Natus Medical Incorporated, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Market Outlook Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Million) Neonatal Critical Care Equipment Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million) Competitive Landscape Appendix

