Global Education and Learning Analytics Software and Services Market 2021 Research Analysis, Development Trends, Types, Applications, Key Companies and Forecast to 2027

Dallas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Education and Learning Analytics Software and Services Market 2021-2027:

The growing need for data-driven decisions to increase education efficiency, as well as comprehensive government efforts to digitalize the education sector, are driving the education and learning analytics industry forward. In addition, the market's growth is hampered by a scarcity of qualified experts to handle analytics solutions, an unwillingness to implement learning analytics solutions due to data privacy and security issues, and a lack of knowledge about the benefits of data analysis. In the forecast timeframe, however, the introduction of deep learning and artificial intelligence in data analytics for the education sector is expected to propel the market.

E-books, graphics, templates, videos, quizzes, sports, and e-notes are now becoming more available, entertaining, and contextualized as a result of the advancement of ICT in education. This encourages students to use e-learning resources for their studies. Furthermore, UNESCO is assisting a number of countries that are struggling to alleviate the effects of school closing by facilitating the continuation of education by distance learning. As a result, robust government programs and widespread use of e-learning are expected to make learning analytics more accessible in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The research report studies the Education and Learning Analytics Software and Services market using different methodologies and analyzes to provide accurate and in-depth information about the market. For a clearer understanding, it is divided into several parts to cover different aspects of the market. Each area is then elaborated to help the reader comprehend the growth potential of each region and its contribution to the global market.

The Education and Learning Analytics Software and Services key players in this market include:

IBM

TIBCO

Microsoft

Oracle

SAP

SAS Institute

Tableau Software

MicroStrategy

Alteryx

Qlik

SABA

Blackboard

Schoology

iSpring

G-Cube

Latitude CG

Mindflash

SkyPrep

Information Builders

Watershed

Enlit,LLC

Education and learning analytics is the assessment, processing, interpretation, and reporting of data about students and their environments in order to improve learning and better understand the context in which it takes place. This method assists teachers in advancing their students' expertise and abilities, as well as providing useful assistance to both students and educators. The rising need for data-driven decisions to increase educational efficiency is also propelling the education and learning analytics industry forward.

The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2016-2027.

by Type, the market is primarily split into:

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

by Application, this report covers the following segments:

People Acquisition And Retention

Curriculum Development And Intervention

Performance Management

Budget And Finance Management

Operations Management

Others

Likewise, the increasing use of mobile learning and e-learning is propelling the education and learning analytics industry forward. Increasing understanding of the potential of learning analytics in improving or modifying a learning structure in response to student success is generating a huge demand for education and learning analytics, as well as propelling the market's expansion.

