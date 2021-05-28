Global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services Market 2021 Size, Growth Share, Latest Research, Business Demand and Forecast to 2027

Dallas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increasing number of cyber-attacks and malicious attacks on various online portals, data bases and companies, increasing cases of identity theft and other issues on the online platforms are the major factors that are contributing to the expansion of the global cybersecurity solutions and services market over the forecast time frame. Moreover, increasing cases of phishing attacks and misuse of personal information of the individuals are further creating opportunities for the growth of global cybersecurity solutions and services market over the coming years.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/6067361?utm_source=KrishnaGNW

Further, growing efforts taken by various companies by increasing the investments on these issues and hiring experts and professionals who can take care of the company’s security concerns are further fueling the expansion of the global cybersecurity solutions and services market over the forecast duration.

The researchers have used primary and secondary methodologies to collate the information in the report. They have also used the same data to generate the current market scenario. This report is aimed at guiding people towards an apprehensive, better, and clearer knowledge of the market. The global Cybersecurity Solutions and Services market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2027, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2027.

The Cybersecurity Solutions and Services key players in this market include:

Telos Corporation

Akamai

Secureworks

NEC

Comodo

LinkedIn

FireEye

Schneider Electric

Access full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-cybersecurity-solutions-and-services-market-report-history-and-forecast-2016-2027-breakdown-data-by-companies-key-regions-types-and-application?utm_source=KrishnaGNW

Also, growing use of mobile phones and online platforms for various daily activities by the individuals is further creating a risk of cyber attacks and hacker attacks. Also, rising number of online payment options as well as online ordering options through ecommerce platforms are rising the risk of these attacks on a day to day basis. Also, increasing number of password hacks of celebrities or usual individuals are further contributing to the growth of the global cybersecurity solutions and services market over the forecast period.

by Type, the market is primarily split into:

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Risk and compliance management

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Firewall

Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

Others

by Application, this report covers the following segments:

Commercial

Personal

Rising requirement of the better solutions for maintaining digital security as well as physical security, along with increasing government measures for the development of better software and tools to avoid such attacks are creating opportunities for the expansion of the global cybersecurity solutions and services market in coming years. This software help the companies in detecting any unusual event that is happening in the business space online. It also helps on early detection or possibility of any attacks through any email that is received by the people, hence fueling the market growth.

Make an enquiry of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/6067361?utm_source=KrishnaGNW

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.