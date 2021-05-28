Pupillometer Market to hit US $ 594.8 million by 2028 - Global Insights on Trends, Value Chain Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Leading Players, Drivers, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Pupillometer Market Size 2019, By Mobility (Table-top, Hand-held) By End-use (Hospitals, Eye Clinics, Others) By Application (Ophthalmology, Neurology, Oncology, Others) By Region and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global Pupillometer market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028. Pupillary reflex is an important factor in the prognosis and management of acute brain injury patients. Neurological assessment is a prerequisite for proper management of brain-related disorders, pupillometers play a vital role in understanding neurology by qualitative assessment of pupils. Thus, the demand for pupillometer is increasing due to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders. Along with these, advancement of technologies led to the development of next-generation pupillometer which is way advanced than traditional pupillometry.

Due to the demand for pupillometers in neurological assessment, the global pupillometer market has seen strong expansion. Despite the fact that the cost of next-generation pupillometers is marginally higher than conventional instruments, the instrument's acceptance rate in emerging economies is unaffected by the instrument's benefits. Most players in the pupillometer industry operate at the country level and have a large market share in developing countries.

Adroit Market Research report on global pupillometer market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018-2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018-2019, with the base year of estimation as 2019 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on Porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global Pupillometer market have been studied in detail. Based on type, the global market is segmented into thermoregulation equipment, phototherapy equipment, monitoring equipment, respiratory equipment, and others.

The major players operating in the global market include NeurOptics, Inc., Adaptica, Essilor Instruments USA, HAAG-STREIT GROUP, Johnson & Johnson Vision, Luneau Technology Group, NIDEK CO., LTD., Reichert Technologies, SCHWIND eye-tech-solutions, US Ophthalmic, Konan Medical, brightlamp, Inc.

The pupillometer market is growing due to advancements in information technology and increased adoption in new product growth. In 2017, Essilor Instruments USA introduced the X81705 Pupillometer, which provides precise calculation with manual supervision. The X81705 has a manual eye distance change range of 35 cm to infinity, as well as binocular-monocular dimensions. In addition, the X81705 has optical read-outs with measurements down to 0.5 nm and automatic off/on functions. Furthermore, questions about the efficiency of traditional pupillometry are propelling the automated pupillometer industry forward.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Market Outlook Pupillometer Market by Mobility, 2018-2028 (USD Million) Pupillometer Market by End-use, 2018-2028 (USD Million) Pupillometer Market by Application, 2018-2028 (USD Million) Pupillometer Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Million) Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

