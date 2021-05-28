DNA Probe-Based Diagnostics Market to hit $19.31 billion by 2028 - Analysis by Top Player Positioning, Winning Strategies, Investment Pockets, Growth Opportunities, Trends & Forecast: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global DNA Probe-Based Diagnostics Market Size By Application (Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Genetic Predisposition, Identity/Forensics, Others) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global DNA probe-based diagnostics market is growing at a CAGR of 4.7%. Growing healthcare expenditure and increasing incidences of infectious diseases are some of the factors driving the growth of the global DNA probe-based diagnostics market.

Adroit Market Research report on global DNA probe-based diagnostics market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global DNA probe-based diagnostics market have been studied in detail.

The global DNA probe-based diagnostics market is categorized based on application. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into infectious diseases, cancer, genetic predisposition, identity/forensics and others. The infectious diseases dominated the market in 2020, while genetic predisposition is set to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

North America dominated the market for DNA probe-based diagnostics in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the highest CAGR due to flourishing medical research. Key players of the global DNA probe-based diagnostics market include Abbott Laboratories, Becton Dickinson & Company, Beckman Coulter Inc, BioMerieux, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Luminex Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Qiagen NV, Thermofisher Scientific Inc. among others.

