Endometrial Cancer - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2030

The unmet needs associated with EC arise for patients that relapse the upfront therapy since there is a lack of treatments available for advanced and relapsed patients.Rather, the guidelines recommend a plethora of off-label therapies which have been shown to benefit these patients but for which not approval currently exists.



As a result, these patients are further limited by strict reimbursement regulations.Historically, EC was categorized by hormone driven or non-hormone driven disease however novel biomarkers are being tested and approved in EC which are resulting in multiple pipeline agents being explored.



The analyst is expecting a total of 5 new entrants to launch over the forecast period in the 8MM from 2020-2030.



- The main drivers of growth include the anticipated launch of novel therapies, improved patient segmentation, label expansions of the projected market leading drugs and the increased disease incidence across the 8MM.

- The main barriers to growth in the 8MM include the patent expiry of the market leading drugs and the strict regulations on reimbursement, particularly in Canada and Japan.

- Among the late-stage pipeline products and marketed agents, marketed drug combinations immunotherapies are expected to generate the greatest revenues over the forecast period.

- The most important unmet needs in the EC market include: the lack of approved therapies for advanced and relapsed patients and lack of patient segmentation after relapse.



- Five late-stage pipeline agents and two label expansions are going to enter the EC market from 2020 onwards. What impact will these agents have on the market? Which of these drugs will have the highest peak sales, and why?

- What are the current unmet needs in EC, which pipeline agents are positioned to counter these unmet needs? What are the opportunities for R&D?

- What is the market outlook in the 8MM from 2020-2030? Considering major patent expiries, launch of new premium priced agents and expected label expansions.



- Overview of EC including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and treatment guidelines.

- Topline EC market revenue, annual cost of therapy, and major pipeline product sales in the forecast period.

- Key topics covered include current treatment and pipeline therapies, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting EC therapeutics sales in the 8MM.

- Pipeline analysis: Comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline drugs (Phase III).

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global EC therapeutics market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



