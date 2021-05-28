New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pain Therapeutics Market - Comprehensive Overview of Marketed and Pipeline Products, Opportunities, Challenges, Market Size and Key Players" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06076480/?utm_source=GNW





Innovation in the pain market over the last decade has been limited to new drug delivery systems, new extended-release formulations, and the repositioning of anticonvulsant and antidepressant therapeutics for difficult-to-treat pain conditions.



Despite the improvements in symptom relief offered by new treatments and delivery systems, the pain market still has significant unmet needs.Opioids remain the most effective modes of treatment.



However, because of their abuse potential, they are typically administered for chronic pain conditions.



For the scope of this report, the analyst will use the time course classification, with the main focus on chronic pain.



This report assesses -

- Physician perceptions on Pain Therapeutics usage in clinical practice Globally.

- Global Pain Therapeutics main classes Marketed products and main targets Pipeline products.

- Opportunities and Challenges

- Market analysis and Forecast

- Unmet Needs

- Key Players



The report combines information obtained from secondary sources and primary research with specialists and physicians.



Global Pain Therapeutics Market Overview report combines primary research from a cross-specialty panel of experts with in-house analyst expertise to provide an assessment of the development landscape.



Key Highlights

- The Pain Therapeutics Market Is Highly Genericized

- The Neuropathic Pain Market Is the Most Valuable Segment Within the Pain Indications

- Innovation in the Pain Market Is Limited to New Drug Delivery Systems and New Formulations

- The Main Focus for Development in the Pipeline Is Drugs for Neuropathic Pain Indications



Scope

Components of the slide deck include primary and secondary research -

- Quotes from key opinion leaders

- Summary of Pain Therapeutics product definitions and classifications

- Overview of key classes of Pain Therapeutics marketed products and key targets for pipeline Pain products

- Trends in Global Pain Therapeutics market

- Call-outs of key information and details

- Insight from specialist healthcare analysts



