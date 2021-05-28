New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market by Therapeutic Areas, Patient Recruitment Steps, Trial Phases, and Key Geographies – Global Forecast 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06076413/?utm_source=GNW

Clinical research is also capital intensive; it is estimated that, in the US alone, 40% of the pharma R&D budget is spent on conducting clinical trials. Moreover, there are several other challenges, including inefficiencies related to data handling, and difficulties associated with patient recruitment and retention, which further complicate the investigation of new treatment options. Experts believe that the delays in product launch, caused due to inadequate recruitment, result in an average loss of USD 8 million per day, in terms of opportunity costs, for a blockbuster drug. Among the aforementioned areas of concern, patient recruitment is considered a major limiting factor with regards to the time required for a new drug to enter the market; in other words, trial durations are often extended on the grounds of insufficient enrolment. Current estimates indicate that 86% of registered clinical trials do not meet their intended planned enrolment deadlines. In additions, an estimated 37% of clinical research sites do not meet their respective subject accrual goals, while more than 10% fail to enrol even a single patient. , Furthermore, retaining patients is also a major concern in pharmaceutical R&D; the approximate dropout rate (proportion of patients that are likely to leave a study before its designated end) across clinical studies conducted worldwide, is around 30%.



Over the years, patient recruitment and retention strategies have evolved significantly, especially with the availability of a variety of digital data generation, management and marketing solutions. In fact, a number of modern technology-enabled offerings are now available to support various aspects of clinical research, which include patient identification and recruitment. However, not many pharmaceutical companies have the required expertise and / or resources, to develop the necessary capabilities and effectively use the aforementioned solutions. As a result, outsourcing has become a popular operating model with regards to patient recruitment and retention; several specialty service providers, with expertise and experience in this domain, are driving the growth of this upcoming segment of the healthcare market. The advantages of engaging contract service providers are numerous and enable sponsors to meet their clinical research timelines and thereby, launch respective offerings as planned. The growing complexity of clinical trials and demand for niche patient populations for studies evaluating orphan drugs / personalized medicines, have driven many big pharma players to also outsource their patient recruitment operations and are likely to prompt more developer companies to follow suit. Recently, there has been a lot of activity within the patient recruitment and retention services market, mostly focused on consolidation of affiliated capabilities, service portfolio expansions, and collaborations to extend geographical reach. Further, considering the kind of impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on on-site activities and manual processes, we are led to believe that the patient and retention services market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The ‘Patient Recruitment and Retention Services Market (2nd Edition) by Therapeutic Areas (Ophthalmological Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Dermatological Disorders, Gastrointestinal Disorders, Metabolic Disorders, CNS Disorders, Oncological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases and Others), Patient Recruitment Steps (Pre-screening and Screening), Trial Phases (Phase I, Phase II, Phase III and Phase IV), and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World) – Global Forecast 2021-2030’ report includes an extensive study of the current scenario and future opportunities for the players providing patient enrollment and retention services. The study features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of the various stakeholders in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of companies offering patient recruitment and retention services, including information on over 10 types of patient outreach methods employed, types of services offered [A] patient recruitment (including pre-screening and Institutional Review Board (IRB) / Ethics Committee (EC) submission), [B] patient retention (including various strategies, such as the use of study-branded reminders, providing education and support materials, reimbursement programs, transportation programs, study-branded gifts, patient engagement web site, mobile applications to track patient engagement, patient reconnect programs and others) and [C] other associated services (including site identification and selection, study feasibility / protocol development, project management, clinical trial monitoring and other services), year of establishment, geographical location, and size of company. The chapter also covers an analysis of the geographical reach and expertise of service providers, along with details on the payment model, patient recruitment platforms / technologies used, and the various certifications / accreditations awarded by regulatory bodies.

An analysis of the patient recruitment and retention activity in various regions, based on the location of companies engaged in this domain, featuring schematic world map representations that highlight the key hubs across the globe.

An insightful 2×2 representation of the competitiveness analysis of various service providers (segregated into three peer groups based on their employee count (small (1-200 employees), mid-sized (201-500 employees) and large / very large (>500 employees)), highlighting the top players in this domain, based on their respective capabilities.

Detailed profiles of patient recruitment and retention service providers, featuring information on the location of their headquarters, year of establishment, patient recruitment services / platforms portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the collaborations and partnership agreements inked in this domain since 2013; it includes details of the deals focused on patient recruitment and retention, which were analyzed on the basis of year of partnership, type of partnership (service alliances, acquisitions, patient recruitment / retention agreements, joint ventures, mergers, technology licensing agreements and others), focus area, target therapeutic area, and region. It also highlights the most active players (in terms of number of partnerships).

An informed estimate of the annual demand for study participants, taking into account the target patient population in ongoing and planned clinical trials, sponsored by both industry and non-industry players.

A review of emerging trends in the industry, including the use of social media, mobile technologies, EHRs and RWE, to overcome the challenges associated with patient recruitment and retention.

A case study on regulatory landscape of patient recruitment, highlighting the regulatory process involved in patient enrollment, along with the information on regulatory guidelines, ethics committees in different countries, documents reviewed by the ethics committees (including clinical protocol, informed consent forms, investigator’s brochure and participant information), ethics committee fee and review timeline.

A brief overview of patient recruitment in clinical trials focused on personalized medicines and rare diseases, highlighting the key challenges in patient enrollment, specialized patient outreach methods being used and the key players.

A detailed discussion on the upcoming trends (such as rise in the number of clinical trials, development of personalized medicine / orphan drugs, growing opportunities in emerging markets, increasing preference for one-stop solutions and others) in the field of patient recruitment and retention that are likely to impact the evolution of the market over the coming years.

A discussion on the likely impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the patient recruitment and retention services market. In addition, it features various strategies that different companies have adopted / may adopt in order to mitigate the challenges associated with patient recruitment during the current global crisis.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and review the potential growth opportunities for patient recruitment service providers. Based on several parameters, we have provided an informed estimate of the likely evolution of this market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period 2021-2030. In addition, we have segmented the future opportunity across [A] therapeutic areas (ophthalmological disorders, respiratory disorders, dermatological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, CNS disorders, oncological disorders, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases and others), [B] patient recruitment steps (pre-screening and screening), [C] trial phases (phase I, phase II, phase III and phase IV), and [D] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America, and Rest of the World). In order to account for the uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios portraying the conservative, base and optimistic tracks of the industry’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order of company names):

Simon Klaasen (Co-founder and Managing Director, Link2Trials)

Hagit Nof (Chief Operation Officer and Business Development, nRollmed)

Paul Ivsin (Managing Director, Seeker Health)



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players offering patient recruitment and retention services?

Which partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What are the key regulatory guidelines governing the patient recruitment in clinical trials, across various geographies?

What are the major market trends and driving factors that are likely to impact the growth of patient recruitment and retention services market?

How has the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the patient recruitment and retention services market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of the patient recruitment and retention services market and its likely evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general introduction to the process of patient recruitment and retention in clinical trials. It includes a detailed discussion on the different phases of clinical trials, patient recruitment and its associated challenges, various strategies used to enhance patient accrual, affiliated ethical considerations and outsourcing activity in this domain. Further, it includes a detailed discussion on the various patient recruitment services offered by different contract service providers. Additionally, the chapter features a discussion on the patient retention strategies presently being employed to prevent enrolled participants from dropping out of clinical research studies.



Chapter 4 provides an overview of the various types of patient outreach methods used by contract service providers in this domain, to identify and enroll patients in clinical trials. The chapter also highlights the various advantages and limitations of these outreach methods.



Chapter 5 features a detailed review of the current market landscape of companies offering patient recruitment and retention services, including an in-depth analysis based on their year of establishment, geographical location, company size, type of services offered, type of patient outreach methods, geographical reach, and the therapeutic expertise of service providers. In addition, it includes details on the payment model, patient recruitment platforms / technologies used, and the various certifications / accreditations awarded to companies, by regulatory bodies from across the world.



Chapter 6 provides an insightful competitiveness analysis of patient recruitment and retention service providers that we came across during our research. The analysis compares the service providers on the basis of various parameters, such as patient outreach methods, number of patient recruitment and retention services offered, therapeutic expertise, geographical reach and year of establishment. In the chapter, stakeholder entities have been plotted on a 2×2 matrices, having a company’s experience (based on its year of establishment) (abscissa) and Company Competitiveness (ordinate) as the two axes.



Chapter 7 features detailed profiles of the prominent players providing patient recruitment and retention services in North America. Each company profile includes a brief overview of the company (including information on their headquarters, year of establishment, key executives and number of employees), patient recruitment services / platforms portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 features detailed profiles of the prominent players providing patient recruitment and retention services in Europe. Each company profile includes a brief overview of the company (including information on their headquarters, year of establishment, key executives and number of employees), patient recruitment services / platforms portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 9 features detailed profiles of the prominent players providing patient recruitment and retention services in Asia Pacific. Each company profile includes a brief overview of the company (including information on their headquarters, year of establishment, key executives and number of employees), patient recruitment services / platforms portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 10 features an analysis of the various partnerships and collaborations inked amongst players in this domain, during the time period 2013-2021 (till January). It provides a brief description on the various partnership models (service alliance, acquisition, patient recruitment / retention agreement, joint venture, merger, technology licensing agreement and other relevant types of deals) that have been adopted by stakeholders in this domain. Further, it includes analyses based on year of partnership, type of partnership, focus area, and therapeutic area, highlighting the most active players. Furthermore, we have provided a world map representation of all the deals inked in this field, highlighting those that have been established within and across different continents.



Chapter 11 provides a detailed overview of the prevalent trends in the patient recruitment and retention services domain, including the use of social media, mobile technologies, EHRs and RWE, to overcome the challenges associated with patient recruitment and retention in clinical research.



Chapter 12 features a detailed discussion on the upcoming opportunities (such as rise in the number of clinical trials, development of personalized medicine / orphan drugs, growing opportunities in emerging markets, increasing preference for one-stop solutions and others) in the field of patient recruitment and retention.



Chapter 13 present a case study on regulatory landscape of patient recruitment, highlighting the regulatory process involved in patient enrollment, along with the information on regulatory guidelines, ethics committees in different countries, documents reviewed by the ethics committees (including clinical protocol, informed consent forms, investigator’s brochure and participant information), ethics committee fee and review timeline.



Chapter 14 features a brief overview of patient recruitment in clinical trials focused on personalized medicines and rare diseases, highlighting the key challenges in patient enrollment, specialized patient outreach methods and the key players.



Chapter 15 provides an informed estimate of the annual demand for study participants, taking into account the target patient population in ongoing and planned clinical trials, sponsored by both industry and non-industry players.



Chapter 16 presents an insightful market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth and future potential of patient recruitment services market till the year 2030. In order to provide details on the future opportunity, our projections have been segmented on the basis of [A] therapeutic area (ophthalmological disorders, respiratory disorders, dermatological disorders, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, CNS disorders, oncological disorders, infectious diseases, cardiovascular diseases and others), [B] patient recruitment step (pre-screening and screening), [C] trial phase (phase I, phase II, phase III and phase IV), and [D] key geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Latin America, and Rest of the World).



Chapter 17 features a discussion on the likely impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the overall patient recruitment and retention market and the initiatives undertaken by big service providers to overcome the challenges faced due to the pandemic.



Chapter 18 is a summary of the overall report, wherein we have mentioned all the key facts and figures described in the previous chapters. The chapter also highlights important evolutionary trends that were identified during the course of the study and are expected to influence the future of the patient recruitment and retention services market.



Chapter 19 is a collection of interview transcripts of the discussions that were held with key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides details of interviews held with Simon Klaasen (Co-founder and Managing Director, Link2Trials), Hagit Nof (Chief Operation Officer and Business Development, nRollmed) and Paul Ivsin (Managing Director, Seeker Health).



Chapter 20 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 21 is an appendix, which provides the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

