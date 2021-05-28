Predator Sim Racing Cup 2021 International Final: Livestream This Sunday on Twitch

Bioggio, Switzerland, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Editor’s Summary:

International final set for Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 02:15 pm (CET) on twitch.tv/grosjeanromain

The Predator Sim Racing Cup 2021 powered by Indycar driver and F1 legend Romain’s Grosjean R8G eSports team brings ability to find new talent in simracing at a grassroot level

15 national champions will enter the international final with chance to join the R8G eSports roster for one year

May 28, 2021 - Acer today announced details for the Predator Sim Racing Cup 2021 international final taking place on May 30 at 02:15 pm (CET). The 15 simracing champions who have successfully made their way through the national qualifying process will compete in a 90 minutes race. All drivers will race with a Mercedes AMG GT3 on the historic Monza circuit known for its awesome spectacle of cars breaking from 350km/h to just 70km/h. The champion will be rewarded with an exclusive “money-can’t-buy” experience to join the R8G eSports team for one year and a fully branded Predator gaming set up.

The international final will be live streamed on Twitch and anchorman of the show is no other than Indycar driver and F1 legend Romain Grosjean. During the livestream several members of Grosjean’s simracing Team R8G eSports will join the show and provide expert insights into simracing.

“With the Predator Sim Racing Cup, we have launched an international championship that every serious simracer will strive to win at the start of his career. eSports is in our DNA and with the Predator Sim Racing Cup we can share this passion with a broad audience creating a unique community of eSport but also motorsport fans,” said Hajo Blingen, Vice President Marketing, Acer EMEA. “Only simracers with a very high skill level have made it through the national qualifying process and we are going to witness a very tight race this weekend.”

“We are very excited to bring the partnership with Acer to the next level in creating a joint international eSport’s competition while making simracing accessible for everybody. We are delighted with the high level of participation and fan engagement we have seen throughout the Predator Sim Racing Cup qualification and can’t wait to welcome the winner in our team,” said Romain Grosjean.

For running the championship, Acer has partnered with Grosjean’s R8G eSports Team and major retail partners in over 20 countries.

About Acer

Founded in 1976, today Acer is one of the world’s top ICT companies and has a presence in over 160 countries. As Acer looks into the future, it is focused on enabling a world where hardware, software and services will fuse with one another to open up new possibilities for consumers and businesses alike. From service-oriented technologies to the Internet of Things to gaming and virtual reality, Acer’s 7,000+ employees are dedicated to the research, design, marketing, sale, and support of products and solutions that break barriers between people and technology. Please visit www.acer.com for more information.

Media Contacts

EMEA - Manuel Linnig Tel: +41 91 2610 522 Email: manuel.linnig@acer.com

© 2021 Acer Inc. All rights reserved. Acer and the Acer logo are registered trademarks of Acer Inc. Other trademarks, registered trademarks, and/or service marks, indicated or otherwise, are the property of their respective owners. All offers subject to change without notice or obligation and may not be available through all sales channels. Prices listed are manufacturer suggested retail prices and may vary by location. Applicable sales tax extra.

Attachment