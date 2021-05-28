$2.3 Bn Livestock Monitoring Market Analysis by Offering, Livestock Type, Application, Farm Size, Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2026

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Livestock Monitoring Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering, Livestock Type, Application (Milk Harvesting, Feeding, Breeding, Behavior Monitoring & Control), Farm Size, Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The overall livestock monitoring market is expected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2021 to USD 2.3 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4% during 2021-2026.

Key factors fueling this market's growth include livestock monitoring and disease detection; increasing adoption of IoT and AI by dairy farmers; and substantial cost-saving associated with livestock monitoring management industry.

Growing population of cattle with increasing dairy farms and increasing adoption of livestock monitoring technology in developing countries create a strong demand for livestock monitoring in the midst of COVID-19.

However, high technological cost and limited technical knowledge and skills of farmers restrains the market growth.

"Behavior Monitoring & Control application to hold largest share of livestock monitoring market by 2026"

The livestock monitoring market for behavior monitoring & control application is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period, mainly due to the increasing adoption of hardware devices such as sensors, RFID tags & readers, and livestock RFID active collars for early detection of disease in livestock, management of herd, and identification and tracking of livestock.

Increasing awareness among owners regarding livestock monitoring technology along with the increasing popularity of software solutions for animal behavior and health monitoring is fueling market for this application.

"Europe to be largest market for livestock monitoring by 2026"

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the livestock monitoring market during the forecast period. Europe is expected to offer a huge platform for potential growth of the livestock monitoring market. The already existing infrastructure of modern telecommunication offers great potential for the growth of the livestock monitoring market in Europe.

Major Players Profiled:

GEA Farm Technologies (Germany)

DeLaval (Sweden)

Afimilk Ltd. (Israel)

BouMatic, LLC (US)

Merck Animal Health (US)

Dairymaster Ltd. (Ireland)

Lely International NV (Netherlands)

Fancom BV (Netherlands)

Fullwood Packo Ltd. (UK)

Nedap NV (Netherlands)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Focus on Livestock Monitoring and Disease Detection

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies Such as IoT and AI by Dairy Farmers

5.2.1.3 Substantial Cost-Saving Achieved Through Adoption of Advanced Livestock Monitoring Products

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Livestock Monitoring Solutions

5.2.2.2 Limited Skillsets and Technology Understanding Among Farmers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Rise in Number of Dairy Farms and Cattle Population

5.2.3.2 Increasing Adoption of Livestock Monitoring Technology in Developing Countries

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulations and Trade Barriers

5.2.4.2 Environmental Concerns and Global Warming

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.6 Trade Analysis

5.6.1 Import Scenario of Live Animals

5.6.2 Export Scenario of Live Animals

5.7 Revenue Shift & New Revenue Pockets for Livestock Monitoring Market

5.8 Livestock Monitoring Ecosystem

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 Ghana: Ranchers Remotely Monitoring Their Livestock Using Solutions Provided by Latium

5.9.2 Costa View Farms Improved Breeding Rate in Dairy Cows by Adopting Livestock Monitoring Solution Offered by Allflex (Us)

5.9.3 Connecterra's (Netherlands) AI-Based Solution Improving Farm Productivity in Individual Farm in US

5.10 Patent Analysis

5.10.1 Patent Registrations, 2017-2020

5.10.2 Livestock Monitoring: Patent Analysis

5.10.2.1 Methodology

5.10.2.2 Document Type

5.10.2.3 Insight

5.10.2.4 Allflex (Us)

5.11 Technology Trends

5.11.1 Key Technologies

5.11.1.1 Implementation of AI and Blockchain

5.11.2 Adjacent Technologies

5.11.2.1 Body Conditioning Scoring (BCS) Systems

5.11.2.2 Agriculture Drone

5.12 Tariff and Regulations

5.12.1 Tariffs

5.12.2 Negative Impact of Tariffs on Livestock Market

5.13 Government Regulations and Standards

5.13.1 Government Regulations

5.13.2 Standards

5.13.2.1 International Organization for Standardization (Iso)

5.13.2.2 International Electronics Symposium (Ies)

Companies Mentioned

Afimilk Ltd.

Boumatic, LLC

Cowmanager B.V.

Dairymaster Ltd.

Delaval

Fancom Bv (Subsidiary of CTB International Corp.)

Fullwood Packo Ltd.

Gallagher Group Limited

GAO Rfid Inc.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

HID Global Corporation

Hokofarm-Group Bv

Icerobotics Ltd.

Infovet

Lely International Nv

Merck & Co. Inc. (Merck Animal Health)

Nedap NV

Quantified AG

Sensaphone

Sum-It Computer Systems, Ltd.

Valley Agriculture Software (Vas)

