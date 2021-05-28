RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS
| Source:
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
|Auction date
|2021-05-28
|Loan
|1059
|Coupon
|1.00 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0007125927
|Maturity
|2026-11-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,000
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|5
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.016 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.013 %
|Highest yield
|0.018 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2021-05-28
|Loan
|1062
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013935319
|Maturity
|2031-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|750 +/- 350
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|4,400
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|1,000
|Number of bids
|13
|Number of accepted bids
|2
|Average yield
|0.417 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.417 %
|Highest yield
|0.418 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2021-05-28
|Loan
|GRÖN (REGS)
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|XS2226974504
|Maturity
|2030-09-09
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|250 +/- 100
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield
|n/a
|Lowest accepted yield
|n/a
|Highest yield
|n/a
|% accepted at lowest yield
|n/a