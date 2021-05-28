RESULT OF RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK GOVERNMENT BONDS

| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank

Stockholm, SWEDEN

Auction date2021-05-28
Loan1059
Coupon1.00 %
ISIN-codeSE0007125927
Maturity2026-11-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln2,000
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids5
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield0.016 %
Lowest accepted yield0.013 %
Highest yield0.018 %
% accepted at lowest yield       100.00


Auction date2021-05-28
Loan1062
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeSE0013935319
Maturity2031-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln750 +/- 350
Volume offered, SEK mln4,400
Volume bought, SEK mln1,000
Number of bids13
Number of accepted bids2
Average yield0.417 %
Lowest accepted yield0.417 %
Highest yield0.418 %
% accepted at lowest yield       100.00


Auction date2021-05-28
LoanGRÖN (REGS)
Coupon0.125 %
ISIN-codeXS2226974504
Maturity2030-09-09
Tendered volume, SEK mln250 +/- 100
Volume offered, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yieldn/a
Lowest accepted yieldn/a
Highest yieldn/a
% accepted at lowest yield       n/a