Continuous Manufacturing Equipment Providers Market, 2021-2030: Distribution by Type of Molecule, Type of Equipment, Stage of Manufacturing, Scale of Manufacturing and Geography : Industry Trends and Global Forecast

Given the ever-increasing demand for pharmacological interventions, and the introduction of new and sophisticated therapeutic modalities, drug substance manufacturers are gradually opting for more advanced manufacturing solutions, such as continuous flow systems. When compared to the conventional batch manufacturing process, the continuous mode of production has been demonstrated to allow significant cost savings (around 40% to 50% of expenditure when using traditional equipment). According to the US FDA, using the continuous approach, it is even possible for industry stakeholders to significantly abbreviate production time; for instance, a drug that previously required a month to manufacture, can now be produced in a single day. Continuous processing also enables manufacturers to circumvent concerns related to equipment downtime, and use the entire capacity of production lines, while simultaneously testing the quality of products / production intermediates. Moreover, a continuous manufacturing facility requires 70% less area than a plant that is designed for running batch processes; this enables additional savings, in terms of facility operation costs. Further, continuous manufacturing processes can be automated, and the affiliated equipment usually includes a variety of advanced features that offer real-time visibility on various important parameters. Overall, the adoption of continuous flow technologies is believed to possess the potential to notably improve productivity, while minimizing batch-to-batch variability. So far, the US FDA has approved four therapies that were produced using the continuous manufacturing approach. In addition, there are over 20 product candidates that are currently being manufactured via the same approach.



Considering the various advantages of continuous manufacturing, pharmaceutical developers are gradually becoming more receptive to adopting such solutions. As a matter of fact, the recent surge in demand for pharmaceuticals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, has served to create a strong case for pharmaceutical companies to develop the means to produce drugs faster. Moreover, the Centre for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) and US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BRADA), are currently working closely to promote the use of continuous manufacturing for the production of therapeutics for medical emergencies. , As a result, several industry stakeholders that are involved in drug development and production, have already made significant investments towards acquiring continuous manufacturing capabilities and the associated expertise. On the other hand, there are several companies that are now offering continuous manufacturing equipment that contain process analytical technologies (PAT) and advanced sensors. Further, many innovators claim to be engaged in improving the continuous manufacturing process, developing advanced variants of currently available processing systems, and optimizing on the cost of such solutions. The aforementioned developments are anticipated to result in an increase in adoption of continuous processing technologies, over the coming years.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “Continuous Manufacturing Equipment Providers Market by Type of Molecule (Small Molecules and Biologics), Type of Equipment (Mixers, Granulators, Bioreactors / Reactors and Others), Stage of Manufacturing (Upstream and Downstream Process), Scale of Operation (Preclinical / Clinical and Commercial) and Geography (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific), 2021-2030” report offers an elaborate study of the current scenario and future potential of the continuous manufacturing equipment providers market. The report features an in-depth analysis, highlighting the diverse capabilities of stakeholders engaged in this domain. In addition to other elements, the study includes:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of continuous manufacturing equipment for small molecule drugs, along with information on type of equipment, type of manufacturing process (only continuous and batch continuous), stage of manufacturing (upstream process and downstream process), scale of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial) and type of product (single purpose and multipurpose equipment). In addition, the chapter highlights the analysis of equipment provider(s), based on various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and key players.

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of continuous manufacturing equipment for biologic drugs, providing information on type of equipment, type of manufacturing process (only continuous and batch continuous), stage of manufacturing (upstream process and downstream process) and scale of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial). In addition, the chapter highlights the distribution of equipment provider(s), based on various parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and key players.

An in-depth analysis of the various patents filed / granted related to continuous manufacturing and affiliated equipment, till 2020, along with information on key parameters, such as publication year, geography, CPC symbols, emerging focus areas, type of applicant and leading industry / non-industry players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). Further, it features a 3-D bubble analysis (based on publication year, patent citation count and extended geographical reach) and a detailed patent valuation analysis.

An insightful 4-D representation, highlighting the competitiveness analysis of continuous manufacturing equipment providers for small molecules and biologics, across key geographical areas, taking into consideration the company experience (experience of the company), product expertise (scale of operation, type of manufacturing process, types of equipment and type of product), product portfolio (number of equipment) and company size (small, mid-sized and large companies).

A case study highlighting the contract manufacturing organizations that claim to have the required expertise and capabilities related to continuous manufacturing, along with information on relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, purpose of manufacturing (in-house and contract service), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), type of drug molecule, location of headquarters and location of continuous manufacturing facilities.

Tabulated profiles of key companies (shortlisted based on number of equipment provided) providing continuous manufacturing equipment for small molecules and biologics manufacturing. Each profile provides an overview of the company, list of continuous manufacturing equipment, financial information (if available), and details on recent developments as well as an informed future outlook.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and future potential of the continuous manufacturing equipment providers market over the coming years. We have provided an informed estimate to the likely evolution of the market in the short to mid-term and long term, for the period of 2021-2030. Our year-wise projections of the current and future opportunity have further been segmented based on [A] type of molecule (small molecule and biologic), [B] type of equipment (mixers, granulators, bioreactors / reactors and others), [C] scale of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial), stage of manufacturing (upstream and downstream process) and [D] geography (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Andrea Adamo (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zaiput Flow Technologies)

Bayan Takizawa (Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, CONTINUUS Pharmaceuticals)

Graeme Cruickshank (Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Center for Process Innovation)

Nick Thomson (Senior Director Chemical Research and Development, Pfizer)

Anonymous (Senior Manager, Continuous Manufacturing Business Development, Patheon)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2030, the report also provides our independent view on various non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the key players engaged in offering continuous manufacturing equipment for small molecule and biologic drugs?

What are the current regulatory requirements for continuous manufacturing, across different geographies?

How is the intellectual property landscape likely to evolve in the foreseen future?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of the continuous manufacturing equipment providers market?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of continuous manufacturing equipment providers market and its likely evolution in the short-mid and long term.



Chapter 3 is an introductory chapter that highlights important concepts related to continuous manufacturing, including a discussion on the emergence of continuous equipment and technologies, and type of continuous manufacturing equipment presently available in the market. It further elaborates on the advantages offered by the continuous manufacturing technique, key quality / cGMP considerations, challenges associated with continuous manufacturing equipment, overview of existing regulatory guidelines and the future perspectives related to continuous manufacturing equipment.



Chapter 4 includes information on close to 380 continuous manufacturing equipment for small molecule drugs. It features a detailed analysis on type of equipment, type of manufacturing process (only continuous and batch-continuous) and stage of manufacturing (upstream process and downstream process). The chapter also features scale of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial) and type of product (multipurpose and single purpose). Further, the chapter provides information on equipment provider(s), highlighting their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and key players in this domain.



Chapter 5 includes information on more than 80 continuous manufacturing equipment for biologics. It features a detailed analysis on type of equipment, type of manufacturing process (only continuous and batch-continuous) and stage of manufacturing (upstream process and downstream process). The chapter also features analysis on the scale of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial). Further, the chapter provides information on equipment provider(s) along with information on year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and key players in this domain.



Chapter 6 features tabulated profiles of key companies (shortlisted based on maximum number of equipment provided) providing continuous manufacturing equipment for small molecule drugs. Each profile provides an overview of the company, list of continuous manufacturing equipment, financial information (if available), and details on recent developments as well as an informed future outlook.



Chapter 7 features tabulated profiles of key companies (shortlisted based on maximum number of equipment provided) providing continuous manufacturing equipment for biologic drugs. Each profile provides an overview of the company, list of continuous manufacturing equipment, financial information (if available), and details on recent developments as well as an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 presents an in-depth analysis of the various patents that have been filed / granted related to continuous manufacturing and affiliated equipment till 2020. It includes information on key parameters such as their publication year, geographical location, CPC symbol, emerging focus areas, type of applicant and leading industry / non-industry players (in terms of size of intellectual property portfolio). It also features a 3-D bubble analysis (based on publication year, patent citation count and extended geographical reach) and a detailed valuation analysis.



Chapter 9 features a chapter on an insightful 4-D representation, highlighting the competitiveness analysis of continuous manufacturing equipment providers for small molecules and biologics across key geographical areas, taking into consideration company experience (experience of the company), product expertise (scale of operation, type of manufacturing process, types of equipment and type of product), product portfolio (number of equipment) and company size (small, mid-sized and large companies).



Chapter 10 presents a case study on the contract manufacturing organizations having the required expertise and capabilities for continuous manufacturing, along with information on a number of relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, purpose of manufacturing (in-house and contract service), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), location of headquarter, location of continuous manufacturing facilities and type of drug molecule.



Chapter 11 presents a comprehensive market forecast analysis, highlighting the likely growth of continuous manufacturing equipment providers market, 2021 - 2030. The chapter provides likely distribution of the projected future opportunity based on type of molecule (small molecule and biologic), type of equipment (mixers, granulators, bioreactors / reactors and others), scale of operation (preclinical / clinical and commercial), stage of manufacturing (upstream and downstream process) and geography (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).



Chapter 13 summarizes the entire report. It presents a list of key takeaways and offers an independent opinion on the current market scenario. Further, it summarizes the various evolutionary trends that are likely to influence the future of this market.



Chapter 14 is a collection of executive insights of the discussion that were held with various key stakeholders in this market. The chapter provides a brief overview of the companies and details of interview held with Andrea Adamo (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zaiput Flow Technologies), Bayan Takizawa (Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer, CONTINUUS Pharmaceuticals), Graeme Cruickshank (Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, Center for Process Innovation), Nick Thomson (Senior Director Chemical Research and Development, Pfizer) and Anonymous (Senior Manager, Continuous Manufacturing Business Development, Patheon Pharma Services).



Chapter 13 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which consists the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

