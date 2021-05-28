New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market by Type of Cloud, Type of Service, End-User, and Key Geographical Regions : Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06076410/?utm_source=GNW

3 billion in capital investment is required in progressing a single pharmacological lead from the bench to the market. It is also worth highlighting that close to 90% of pharmaceutical product candidates fail to make it past the clinical stage of development. This high attrition rate has long been attributed to certain legacy challenges associated with the drug discovery process, which is, presently, more of a trial-and-error based paradigm. Clinical trials are responsible for nearly 50% of the time and capital expenditure in a drug development program. Therefore, if such studies are delayed, or unsuccessful, developers are liable to bear considerable losses. , Amidst the ongoing digital revolution, cloud computing, which was introduced in the 1960s, has recently demonstrated significant potential as an information sharing and analysis solution model. Although the healthcare industry is considered to be among the late adopters of this technology, it is rapidly evolving into an indispensable aspect of pharmaceutical R&D. Today, large volumes of health data can be accessed by medical researchers on dedicated cloud servers through processes that have been designed to comply with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) of 1996.



Over time, cloud-based tools and solutions have been gradually deployed and integrated across various processes, including drug discovery, clinical trials and product manufacturing, within the pharma / biotech sector. Primarily, data clouds were designed to store information such that it can be easily accessed when required from multiple terminals. However, advances in online data processing technologies have led to the establishment of solutions that allow rapid analysis of large volumes of clinical / medical data; this aspect is widely used in the initial stages of pharmaceutical R&D. In this context, modern cloud-based solutions offer decentralized / real world data management, and collaborative operating opportunities to users, enabling the delegation of data mining and decision-making responsibilities. According to experts, the aforementioned features are expected to not only improve overall productivity, but also reduce the chances of clinical failure (by enabling drug developers to analyze historical data to inform their respective clinical research activities). Moreover, the implementation of relevant cloud-based solutions is deemed to possess the potential to save over 50% of the total cost and time invested in a drug development program (considering expenditure from the discovery stage to product commercialization) . Interestingly, cloud computing is also being used in the development of potential therapeutic / preventive options against the novel coronavirus strain. In May 2020, researchers at the University of Bristol claimed to have used cloud-based solutions to successfully elucidate the structure of a potential preventive intervention, called ADDomer (a new class of synthetic vaccines). , Further, several information technology focused companies are exploring ways to incorporate advanced data analysis algorithms, including those powered by artificial intelligence, machine learning, and / or quantum computing technologies, which are anticipated to open up new applications in pharmaceutical development and biotech research. Given how the pharmaceutical industry is advancing, in terms of adopting digital technologies, coupled to the ongoing efforts of service providers to further improve / expand their respective offerings, we believe the cloud-based solutions market is likely to evolve at a steady pace, till 2030.



The “Cloud-based Solutions for Drug Discovery, Development and Manufacturing Market by Type of Cloud (Private, Public and Hybrid), Type of Service (Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS) and Software as a Service (SaaS)), End-User (Biotech Vendors, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical Companies and Others), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America, and Rest of the World): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and future opportunity for the players engaged in offering cloud-based services, platforms and tools for the discovery, development and manufacturing of drug candidates. The study presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain.



Amongst other elements, the report features:

A detailed review of the current market landscape of companies offering cloud-based services, platforms, and tools for drug discovery, development and manufacturing, providing information on year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), company type, location of headquarters, quality certifications, type of cloud (public, private, hybrid), type of service (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), area of application (drug discovery, drug development, drug manufacturing), additional capabilities, and additional services offered.

An in-depth analysis of the contemporary trends, highlighted through various schematic representations, such as 4D bubble analysis based on type of service, area of application, company size and quality certifications, grid representation based on type of service, area of application, and type of cloud, a waffle chart based on geography and COVID-19-related initiatives, a mekko chart based on geography and additional capabilities and a world map highlighting the location of service providers.

An insightful competitiveness analysis of the cloud-based solution providers, taking into consideration their supplier strength (in terms of experience of the service provider), and popularity index (in terms of type of cloud, type of service, area of application, additional capabilities, additional services offered, COVID-19-related initiatives, number of quality certifications, number of partnerships, number of followers on twitter, and Google hits).

Elaborate profiles of key players that provide cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, development and manufacturing. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders in this domain, in the period between 2015 and 2020, covering clinical data management agreements, platform development / improvement agreements, research agreements, research and platform development agreements, regulatory process management agreements, technology / data integration agreements, and other relevant types of deals.

An insightful analysis highlighting the likely cost saving potential associated with the use of cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, development and manufacturing, taking into consideration various parameters, such as pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, drug discovery expenditure / budget, clinical trials expenditure, drug manufacturing expenditure and increase in efficiency by adoption of cloud-based solutions.

An in-depth analysis of the opportunities and the overall cost savings associated with integration of key tools and technologies, such as artificial intelligence, deep learning, machine learning, and quantum computing with cloud-based solutions for pharmaceutical product development and manufacturing. Further, it provides a detailed analysis on ease of implementation and associated risk in integrating above-mentioned technologies, based on the trends highlighted in published literature and patents.

One of the key objectives of this report was to estimate the existing market size and the future growth potential within the cloud-based solutions market for drug discovery, development and manufacturing. We have developed informed estimates on the financial evolution of the market, over the period 2021-2030. The report also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of cloud (private, public and hybrid) ), [B] type of service (infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS)), [C] area of application (drug discovery, drug development and drug manufacturing) , [D] end-user (biotech vendors, contract research organizations, pharmaceutical companies and others), and [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our forecast model, we have provided three scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth.

The opinions and insights presented in the report were also influenced by discussions held with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals (in alphabetical order):

Paolo Colombo (Vice President Growth, InSilicoTrials Technologies)

Velizar Natovski (Regional Manager North and South America, CloudSigma)

All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.

SCOPE OF THE REPORT

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts’ views



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

Who are the leading players offering cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, development, and manufacturing?

Which cloud services are most commonly offered by the companies?

Which partnership models are most commonly adopted by stakeholders engaged in this industry?

What is the likely cost saving potential associated with the use of cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, development, and manufacturing process?

How is the current and future opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

What is the likely performance enhancement via integrating artificial intelligence, deep learning, machine learning and quantum computing with cloud-based solutions?

What is the likely impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the overall cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, development, and manufacturing market?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 is an executive summary of the key insights captured in our research. It offers a high-level view on the current state of cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, development and manufacturing market and its likely evolution in the short-mid term and long term.



Chapter 3 is an introductory chapter that presents details on implementation of cloud computing in pharmaceutical / biotech sector. It elaborates on the types of cloud and cloud services and provides an overview on applications of cloud-based solutions in drug discovery, development and drug manufacturing process, along with detailed information on its benefits and limitations.



Chapter 4 provides a review of the current market landscape of companies offering cloud-based services, platforms, and tools for drug discovery, development and manufacturing. It includes a detailed analysis based on year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), company type, location of headquarters, type of cloud (public, private, hybrid), type of service (IaaS, PaaS, SaaS), area of application (drug discovery, drug development, drug manufacturing), additional capabilities, additional services offered and quality certifications



Chapter 5 features an in-depth analysis of the contemporary trends, highlighted through various schematic representations, including 4D bubble analysis based on type of service, area of application, company size and quality certifications, an insightful grid representation based on type of service, area of application, and type of cloud, a waffle chart based on geography and COVID-19-related initiatives, a mekko chart based on geography and additional capabilities and a world map representation highlighting the location of service providers.



Chapter 6 presents an insightful competitiveness analysis of the cloud-based solution providers, taking into consideration their supplier strength (in terms of experience of the service provider), and popularity index (in terms of type of cloud, type of service, area of application, additional capabilities, additional services offered, COVID-19-related initiatives, number of quality certifications, number of partnerships, number of followers on twitter, and Google hits), highlighting the prominent companies.



Chapter 7 include elaborate profiles of the key players that provide cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, development and manufacturing. Each company profile features a brief overview of the company (including information on year of establishment, number of employees, location of headquarters and key members of the executive team), recent developments and an informed future outlook.



Chapter 8 features an analysis of the partnerships that have been inked by stakeholders in this domain, in the period between 2015 and 2020. It includes a brief description of various partnership models (namely clinical data management agreements, platform development / improvement agreements, research agreements, research and platform development agreements, regulatory process management agreements, technology / data integration agreements, and other agreements). In addition, it includes a detailed analysis of partnerships, based on year of partnership, type of partnership, location of partners and other relevant parameters.



Chapter 9 includes an insightful analysis highlighting the likely cost saving potential associated with the use of cloud-based solutions for drug discovery, development and manufacturing, taking into consideration various parameters, such as pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, drug discovery expenditure / budget, clinical trials expenditure, drug manufacturing expenditure and increase in efficiency by adoption of cloud-based solutions.



Chapter 10 includes estimate of the existing market size and the likely future opportunity within the cloud-based services for drug discovery, development and manufacturing market. It includes estimate on the financial evolution of the market, over the period 202012030. The chapter also provides details on the likely distribution of the current and forecasted opportunity across [A] type of cloud (private, public and hybrid) ), [B] type of service (infrastructure as a service (IaaS), platform as a service (PaaS), software as a service (SaaS)), [C] area of application (drug discovery, drug development and drug manufacturing) , [D] end user (biotech vendors, contract research organizations, pharmaceutical companies and others), and [E] key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia, Middle East and North Africa, Latin America and Rest of the World). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to forecast model, three scenarios, namely conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, representing different tracks of the industry’s growth are provided in this chapter



Chapter 11 provides an in-depth analysis of the opportunities and the overall cost savings associated with integration of key tools and technologies, such as artificial intelligence, deep learning, machine learning, and quantum computing with cloud-based solutions for pharmaceutical product development and manufacturing. Further, it provides a detailed analysis on ease of implementation and associated risk in integrating above-mentioned technologies, based on the trends highlighted in published literature and patents.



Chapter 12 is a summary of the overall report, wherein we have mentioned all the key facts and figures described in the previous chapters. The chapter also highlights the evolutionary trends that were identified during the course of the study and are expected to influence the future of this market.



Chapter 13 is a collection of interview transcripts of discussions held with key stakeholders in this industry. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversations held with Paolo Colombo (Vice President Growth, InSilicoTrials Technologies) and Velizar Natovski (Regional Manager North and South America, CloudSigma).



Chapter 14 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures provided in the report.



Chapter 15 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

