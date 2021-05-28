New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "CAR-T Cell Therapies Market by Target Indications, Target Antigens, Key Players and Key Geographies – Global Forecast 2021-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06076409/?utm_source=GNW

Till date, it has been established that conventional treatment options, which include chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and surgery, are limited when it comes to treating late-stage cancers. Immunotherapy, especially T cell-based products, has emerged as a viable and promising treatment option, having demonstrated the capability to selectively target and eliminate tumor cells. Over time, the approval and clinical success of several chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) transduced T-cell based immunotherapy candidates, have inspired numerous research groups across the world, to focus their efforts on this relatively novel class of anticancer therapies. In fact, CAR-T cell therapies are presently considered among the most promising therapeutics available to treat various types of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. In addition, T-cell based therapies featuring CAR constructs designed against pathogenic entities that are characteristic of a number of non-oncological indications, are also under investigation.



Currently, there are four approved CAR-T cell therapies, namely KYMRIAH® (Novartis), YESCARTA® (Gilead Sciences), TECARTUS™ (Gilead Sciences) and BREYANZI® (Bristol Myers Squibb / Juno Therapeutics). Owing to advances in fundamental research on disease biology, a myriad of viable biological targets that can be drugged using CARs have been identified. Leveraging available data, industry stakeholders are actively strengthening their respective pipelines; there are more than 755 CAR-T cell-based product candidates that are presently being evaluated in clinical and preclinical trials. This upcoming class of biologics is also driven by the availability of several innovative technology platforms that enable genetic manipulation and cell therapy development, and lucrative capital investments from both public and private investors. With multiple therapeutic leads in the mid to late-stages of development (phase II and above), and soon anticipated to enter the market, we are led to believe that the CAR-T cell therapy market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseen future.



SCOPE OF THE REPORT

The “CAR-T Cell Therapies Market (3rd Edition) by Target Indications (Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Multiple Myeloma, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Follicular Lymphoma, Mantle Cell Lymphoma, Hepatocellular Carcinoma and Colorectal Cancer), Target Antigens (CD19, BCMA, CD19 / CD22, GPC3 and EGFR), Key Players and Key Geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World) – Global Forecast 2021-2030” report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of CAR-T cell therapies. The report highlights the efforts of both industry players and academic organizations in this rapidly evolving segment of the biopharmaceutical industry. Amongst other elements, the report features the following:

A detailed assessment of the current market landscape of CAR-T cell therapies based on the type of developer (industry / non-industry), phase of development (preclinical, phase I, phase I/II, phase II, phase III and approved), therapeutic area (hematological cancer, solid tumor and others), target therapeutic indication (acute lymphoblastic leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia, brain cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, mesothelioma, colon cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma, sarcoma, bone cancer, melanoma, and others), key target antigen (CD19, BCMA, CD22, CD20, GD2, Meso, CD38, CD123, MUC1, CD30, HER2, GPC3, CD33, EGFR, EGFRvIII, PD-L1, PSMA and others), source of T-cells (autologous / allogeneic), route of administration (intravenous, intratumor, intraperitoneal, intrapleural, intraventricular and others), dose frequency (single dose, multiple dose and split dose), target patient segment (children, adults and seniors), and type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy). Further, the chapter provides a list of the most active players (in terms of number of pipeline candidates) and an insightful logo landscape, highlighting product developers in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Detailed profiles of marketed and mid to late stage clinical products (phase I/II or above); each profile features an overview of the therapy, its mechanism of action, dosage information, details on the cost and sales information (wherever available), clinical development plan, and key clinical trial results.

An analysis of the CAR constructs of clinical-stage CAR-T therapies based on the generation of CAR-T therapy (first generation, second generation, third generation and fourth generation), type of binding domain (murine, humanized, fully human and rabbit derived), type of vector (lentivirus, retrovirus, mRNA and other vectors) and type of co-stimulatory domain used.

An analysis highlighting the key opinion leaders (KOLs) in this domain. It features a 2×2 representation highlighting the KOLs shortlisted based on their contributions (in terms of involvement in various clinical studies) to this field, and a schematic world map representation, indicating the geographical location of eminent scientists / researchers involved in the development of CAR-T cell therapies.

An analysis of the completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies of various CAR-T cell therapies, based on trial registration year and geographical location of the clinical trial centers. In addition, we have provided a list of factors that have influenced the growth of CAR-T therapies, especially in China.

An overview of the focus areas of therapy developers (in terms of target disease indication), including an assessment of the opportunity (in terms of revenue generation potential from therapy sales) across oncological and non-oncological disease indications.

A detailed discussion on innovative technology platforms that are being used for the development of CAR-T cell therapies, along with profiles of key technology providers, and a competitiveness analysis of different gene editing platforms (used for the development of CAR-T cell therapies), based on various parameters, such as ease of system design, cost of technology, level of toxicity and efficiency of technology.

An analysis of the partnerships that have been established in the recent past, covering R&D agreements, license agreements (specific to technology platforms and product candidates), product development and commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, clinical trial collaborations, product supply management agreements, joint ventures and others.

An analysis of the investments that have been made into companies that have proprietary CAR-T cell based products / technologies, including seed financing, venture capital financing, capital raised from IPOs and subsequent offerings, grants and debt financing.

A case study on manufacturing cell therapy products, highlighting the key challenges, and a detailed list of contract service providers and in-house manufacturers involved in this space.

An elaborate discussion on various factors that form the basis for the pricing of cell-based therapies. It features different models / approaches that a pharmaceutical company may choose to adopt to decide the price of a CAR-T cell based therapies that is likely to be marketed in the coming years.

An analysis of the prevalent and emerging trends in this domain, as represented on the social media platform, Twitter, highlighting the yearly trend of tweets, most frequently talked about product candidates, popular disease indications, target antigens, and prolific authors and social media influencers.

A review of the key promotional strategies that have been adopted by the developers of the marketed T-cell therapies, namely KYMRIAH® and YESCARTA®.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for CAR-T cell therapies over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have developed informed estimates of the likely evolution of the market over the period 2021-2030. The report also includes likely sales forecasts of CAR-T cell therapies that are already marketed or in the late stages of development. Additionally, it features market size projections for the overall CAR-T cell therapy market, wherein opportunity has been segmented across [A] target indications (non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, hepatocellular carcinoma and colorectal cancer), [B] target antigens (CD19, BCMA, CD19 / CD22, GPC3 and EGFR) and [C] key geographies (North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and rest of EU), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Australia), Latin America, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world). In order to account for future uncertainties and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios namely the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios, which represent different tracks of the industry’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with several stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Tim Oldham (Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies)

Vincent Brichard (Vice President, Immuno-Oncology, Celyad)

Xian-Bao Zhan (Professor of Medicine and Director, Department of Oncology, Changhai Hospital)

Troels Jordansen (Chief Executive Officer, Glycostem Therapeutics)

Wei (William) Cao (Chief Executive Officer, Gracell Biotechnologies)

Adrian Bot (Vice President, Scientific Affairs, Kite Pharma)

Aino Kalervo (Competitive Intelligence Manager, Strategy & Business Development, Theravectys)

Miguel Forte (Chief Operating Officer, TxCell)

Enkhtsetseg Purev (Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado)

Brian Dattilo (Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

The data presented in this report has been gathered via secondary and primary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with experts in the area (academia, industry and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and segments. Where possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

• Annual reports

• Investor presentations

• SEC filings

• Industry databases

• News releases from company websites

• Government policy documents

• Industry analysts’ views



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

What are the prevalent R&D trends in CAR-T cell therapies domain?

What are the key therapeutic areas for which CAR-T cell therapies are being / have been developed?

What are the various challenges being faced by stakeholders engaged in this domain?

Who are the leading industry and non-industry players in this market?

Which are the key geographies where extensive research on CAR-T cell therapies is being conducted?

Who are the key investors in this domain?

Who are the key opinion leaders / experts that can help in driving the development efforts?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What kind of contract manufacturing support is available for CAR-T cell therapies, across different regions?

What kind of promotional strategies are likely to be adopted for CAR-T cell therapies that are approved and commercialized in future?

What are the factors that are likely to influence the evolution of this upcoming market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?



CHAPTER OUTLINES

Chapter 2 provides an executive summary of the insights captured during our research. It offers a high-level view on the likely evolution of the CAR-T cell therapy market in the short to mid-term and long term.



Chapter 3 provides a general overview of CAR-T cell therapies. In this section, we have briefly discussed the conventional forms of therapy that are being used for the treatment of various oncological indications. Further, it includes a discussion on the advent and historical evolution of cancer immunotherapy, general manufacturing procedure of CAR-T cell therapies, factors supporting the growing popularity of CAR-T cell based therapies and the challenges associated with such therapies.



Chapter 4 provides insights on the popularity of CAR-T cell therapies on the social media platform, Twitter. The section highlights the yearly distribution of tweets posted on the platform in the time period 2012-2019, and the most significant events responsible for increase in the volume of tweets each year. Additionally, the chapter highlights the most frequently talked about product candidates, popular disease indications, target antigens, and prolific authors and social media influencers.



Chapter 5 features an assessment of the CAR-T cell therapies that are currently approved or in different stages of development. It features a detailed analysis of pipeline molecules with respect to the type of developer (industry / non-industry), phase of development (preclinical, phase I, phase I/II, phase II, phase III and approved), therapeutic area (hematological cancer, solid tumor and others), target therapeutic indication (acute lymphoblastic leukemia, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia, brain cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, pancreatic cancer, liver cancer, lung cancer, stomach cancer, ovarian cancer, breast cancer, mesothelioma, colon cancer, Hodgkin lymphoma, sarcoma, bone cancer, melanoma, and others), key target antigen (CD19, BCMA, CD22, CD20, GD2, Meso, CD38, CD123, MUC1, CD30, HER2, GPC3, CD33, EGFR, EGFRvIII, PD-L1, PSMA and others), source of T-cells (autologous / allogeneic), route of administration (intravenous, intratumor, intraperitoneal, intrapleural, intraventricular and others), dose frequency (single dose, multiple dose and split dose), target patient segment (children, adults and seniors), and type of therapy (monotherapy and combination therapy). Further, the chapter provides a list of the most active players (in terms of number of pipeline candidates) and an insightful logo landscape, highlighting product developers in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific.



Chapter 6 presents a collection of key insights derived from the study. It includes an insightful representation highlighting the most popular targets of CAR-T therapies in hematological cancer and solid tumor space. To offer due credit to the work of eminent researchers in this domain, we have mapped the presence of key opinion leaders (who are involved in this field of research) across the globe. In addition, we have presented an analysis of the CAR constructs being used in the clinical CAR-T therapies on the basis of generation of CAR-T therapies (first generation, second generation, third generation and fourth generation), type of binding domain (murine, humanized, fully human and rabbit derived), type of vector (lentivirus, retrovirus, mRNA and other vectors) and type of co-stimulatory domain used.



Chapter 7 presents an analysis of the clinical trials of CAR-T registered across the world, between 2009 and 2019, highlighting the year wise trend and the distribution across different geographies. In addition, we have provided a detailed list of factors that have influenced the growth of CAR-T therapies market in China.



Chapter 8 provides detailed profiles of marketed and mid to late stage CAR-T therapies (phase I/II or above). Each profile features an overview of the therapy, its mechanism of action, dosage information, details on the cost and sales information (wherever available), clinical development plan, and key clinical trial results.



Chapter 9 includes an overview of the most commonly targeted therapeutic indications, including hematological cancers and solid tumors and features brief discussions on the CAR-T cell therapies being developed against them. The section also highlights key epidemiological facts and the currently available treatment options for each indication.



Chapter 10 provides a list of technology platforms that are either available in the market or under designed for the development of CAR-T cell therapies and a detailed discussion on innovative technology platforms that are being used for the development of T-cell therapies, along with profiles of key technology providers, and a relative competitiveness analysis of different gene editing platforms (used for the development of CAR-T cell therapies), based on various parameters, such as ease of system design, cost of technology, level of toxicity and efficiency of technology.



Chapter 11 features a analysis of the various collaborations and partnerships that have been inked amongst players in this market, in the past few years. Further, the partnership activity in this domain has been analyzed on the basis of the type of partnership model (R&D collaborations, license agreements (specific to technology platforms and product candidates), product development and commercialization agreements, manufacturing agreements, clinical trial collaborations, product supply management agreements and others), companies involved, type of therapy, prominent product candidates involved and regional distribution of the collaborations.



Chapter 12 provides details on the investments and grants that have been awarded to players focused on the development of CAR-T cell therapies. It includes a detailed analysis of the funding instances that have taken place in the period between 2000 to 2020, highlighting the growing interest of venture capital (VC) community and other strategic investors in this domain.



Chapter 13 provides insights on cell therapy manufacturing, highlighting the current challenges in this domain, and the pre-requisites for owning and maintaining cell therapy manufacturing sites. It includes a list of cell therapy manufacturers, covering both contract manufacturing organizations and companies with in-house manufacturing capabilities. For the players mentioned in the chapter, we have included details on location of various manufacturing facilities, the products being manufactured, scale of operation and compliance to cGMP standards.



Chapter 14 highlights our views on the various factors that must be taken into consideration while deciding the prices of CAR-T cell-based therapies. It features discussions on different models / approaches that a pharmaceutical company may choose to follow to decide the price at which their CAR-T cell-based therapy product can be marketed. Additionally, we have provided a brief overview of the reimbursement consideration for CAR-T cell therapies and a case study on the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) appraisal of CAR-T therapy.



Chapter 15 features an elaborate discussion on the future commercial opportunity offered by CAR-T cell therapies. It provides an informed market forecast analysis for molecules that are approved or are in phase I/II, phase II and phase III of development, taking into consideration the target patient population, existing / future competition, likely adoption rates and the likely price of different therapies. The chapter also presents a detailed market segmentation on the basis of [A] target indications (non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, multiple myeloma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, follicular lymphoma, mantle cell lymphoma, hepatocellular carcinoma and colorectal cancer), [B] target antigens (CD19, BCMA, CD19 / CD22, GPC3 and EGFR) and [C] key geographies (North America (US and Canada), Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain and rest of EU), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Australia), Latin America, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa and rest of the world).



Chapter 16 highlights the key promotional strategies that are being implemented by the developers of the marketed products, KYMRIAH® and YESCARTA®. The promotional aspects covered in the chapter include details that are provided on the product website (covering key messages for patients and healthcare professionals), patient support offerings and informative downloadable content.



Chapter 17 includes brief company profiles of the leading players in the CAR-T cell therapy market. Each company profile includes an overview of the developer and brief description of the product portfolio specific to technology portfolio (if available), recent developments related to CAR-T cell therapy and manufacturing capabilities of the companies. Additionally, we have provided details of the strategic / venture capital investments made in these companies.



Chapter 18 is a summary of the overall report. In this chapter, we have provided a list of key takeaways from the report, and expressed our independent opinion related to the research and analysis described in the previous chapters.



Chapter 19 is a collection of transcripts of interviews conducted with key stakeholders in the market. In this chapter, we have presented the details of our conversations with Tim Oldham (Chief Executive Officer, Cell Therapies), Vincent Brichard (Vice President, Immuno-Oncology, Celyad), Xian-Bao Zhan (Professor of Medicine and Director, Department of Oncology, Changhai Hospital), Troels Jordansen (Chief Executive Officer, Glycostem Therapeutics), Wei (William) Cao (Chief Executive Officer, Gracell Biotechnologies), Adrian Bot (Vice President, Scientific Affairs, Kite Pharma), Aino Kalervo (Competitive Intelligence Manager, Strategy & Business Development, Theravectys), Miguel Forte (Chief Operating Officer, TxCell), Enkhtsetseg Purev (Assistant Professor of Medicine, University of Colorado) and Brian Dattilo (Manager of Business Development, Waisman Biomanufacturing).



Chapter 20 is an appendix, which provides tabulated data and numbers for all the figures included in the report.



Chapter 21 is an appendix, which contains the list of companies and organizations mentioned in the report.

