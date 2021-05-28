North America $1.63 Bn Aromatherapy Market to 2030: Opportunities in the Use of Combined Essential Oils for Development of New Oils

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Aromatherapy Market Research Report: By Product, Mode of Delivery, Application, Distribution Channel, End User - Industry Analysis and Growth Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North American aromatherapy market is predicted to reach a value of $1,639.9 million, increasing from $763.7 million in 2019, progressing at a 7.6% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2030)

The market is growing due to the rising preference of consumers towards natural products, surging disposable income, increasing occurrence of skin diseases, and growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases. On the basis of product, the market is divided into equipment and consumables.



Between the two, the consumables division is projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period, owing to the launch of new products by players in the market and expanding essential oil market. For example, Young Living Essential Oils made an announcement regarding a series of new products, such as beautiful diffuser, new skincare line, Savvy Minerals makeup line, advanced essential oil-infused wearable ring for improving family, home, and skin-care, and new essential oil blends, in August 2020.



Geographically, the U.S. accounted for the largest share of the market during the forecast period (2014-2019), and it is further expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. This is due to the increasing disposable income, owing to which larger number of people are able to spend more money on their wellbeing and health. In addition to this, the expenditure in the healthcare sector in the country is also increasing, which, in turn, is driving the regional domain.



The increasing utilization of aromatherapy essential oils at home is a key trend that is being witnessed in the North American aromatherapy market. Aromatherapy essential oils are quickly emerging as a natural solution for treating several health conditions, owing to their different benefits. The demand for these products is further rising for home-use, as people are widely preferring to utilize these oils at home as per their own schedule. Moreover, spas and beauty clinics are becoming costlier for people to afford.



Hence, the market is growing due to the rising use of aromatherapy essential oils at home and increasing disposable income.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background



Chapter 2. Research Methodology



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.2 By Mode of Delivery

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.4 By Distribution channel

4.1.5 By End User

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.1.1 Growing use of aromatherapy at home

4.2.1.2 New product launches

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.2.1 Increasing disposable income

4.2.2.2 Growing consumer preference toward natural products

4.2.2.3 Rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases

4.2.2.4 Surging occurrence of skin diseases

4.2.2.5 Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

4.2.3 Restraints

4.2.3.1 Stringent regulations for product labeling

4.2.3.2 Toxicity associated with aromatherapy oils

4.2.3.3 Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

4.2.4 Opportunities

4.2.4.1 Use of combined essential oils for development of new oil

4.3 Impact of COVID-19

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Extraction Method of Essential Oils

4.6 Pricing Analysis

4.7 Target Male Population



Chapter 5. North America Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 6. U.S. Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 7. Canada Market Size and Forecast



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

doTERRA International LLC

Young Living Essential Oils

Mountain Rose Herbs

Edens Garden

Frontier Co-op (Aura Cacia)

Organic Aromas

Plant Therapy Essential Oils

NOW Health Group Inc.

W.S. Badger Company

HoMedics USA LLC

Rocky Mountain Oils LLC

Lionel Hitchen Limited

OLFINITY

Majestic Pure Cosmeceuticals

Healing Solutions

Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd.

BONTOUX SAS

Symrise Group

Givaudan

Starwest Botanicals Inc.

North American Herb and Spice

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Isagenix International LLC

Artnaturals

Saje Natural Business Inc.

Neal's Yard (Natural Remedies) Limited

MEVEI Inc.

Scentsy Inc.

Vitruvi Corporation

Ananda Apothecary

Healing Natural Oils

