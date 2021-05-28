$48.21 Bn Light Gauge Steel Framing Markets 2021: Opportunity with an Increase in the Adoption of Green Homes - Global Forecast to 2028

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (Long Span, Wall Bearing, Skeleton), by End-use (Commercial, Residential), by Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global light gauge steel framing market size is expected to reach USD 48.21 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.6%

The development of advanced materials with capabilities that offer safety as well as strong structural support will augment the market growth over the forecast years.



The use of these framing products provides ease of installation along with a reduction in the cumulative project completion period owing to pre-fabricated structures, which is anticipated to drive product demand significantly over the next few years. The need to lower the production costs involved in the construction of buildings is also estimated to be one of the key factors responsible for market growth.



The rising need to reduce the cost is projected to result in the development of refined materials and manufacturing processes, ultimately increasing product adoption across the globe. Over the coming years, the product is estimated to have an increased scope of application in commercial buildings owing to improved strength of framing material, facilitating its use in the construction of buildings with more than three floors.



The Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the market in 2020. Several manufacturing companies reported a notable drop in their revenues for Q1 and Q2 of the year 2020.

However, the market witnessed growth in the latter part of Q3 and the beginning of Q4 of 2020. Key players in the market emphasize more on expanding their market presence through mergers and acquisitions.



Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Report Highlights

The skeleton product type segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period

The segment growth can be credited to the benefits offered by the skeleton product types, in terms of strength and safety

Governments across the globe have undertaken several initiatives for infrastructure development boosting the construction of commercial properties, which has subsequently contributed to the growth of the overall market

The residential end-use segment led the global market accounting for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR from 2021 to 2028

This growth is attributed to the increased product adoption in the residential construction sector on account of the rising need to reduce the overall project completion periods

Asia Pacific was the dominant regional market in 2020 and will retain its leading position throughout the forecast period owing to the increasing construction activities of new commercial and industrial buildings

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Light Gauge Steel Framing Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Market Size and Growth Prospects, 2017 - 2028

3.3. Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market driver analysis

3.4.1.1. Rapid growth of the construction sector

3.4.1.2. Technological advancements

3.4.2. Market restraint/challenge analysis

3.4.2.1. Safety issues related to the use of steel

3.4.3. Market opportunity analysis

3.4.3.1. An increase in the adoption of green homes

3.5. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.6. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.7. PEST Analysis



Chapter 4. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market: Type Outlook

4.1. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Share by Type, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion)

4.2. Skeleton Steel Framing

4.3. Wall Bearing Steel Framing

4.4. Long Span Steel Framing



Chapter 5. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market: End-Use Outlook

5.1. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Share by End Use, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion)

5.2. Commercial

5.3. Residential

5.4. Industrial



Chapter 6. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market: Regional Outlook

6.1. Light Gauge Steel Framing Market Share by Region, 2020 & 2028 (USD Billion)



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Hadley Group

Genesis Manazil Steel Framing

Clarkwestern Dietrich Building Systems LLC

Precision Walls Inc.

QSI Interiors Ltd.

Metek U.K. Limited

Intelligent Steel Solutions Ltd

FRAMECAD

Steel HQ

Steel Frame Solutions

SCAFCO Steel Stud Company

WARE Industries, Inc.

The Steel Network Inc

Cemco

Craco Manufacturing, Inc

