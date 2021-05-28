Global $1916.34 Billion Meat, Poultry and Seafood Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Meat, Poultry and Seafood Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major companies in the meat, poultry and seafood market include JBS S.A; Tyson Foods Inc; WH Group Limited; NH Foods and Danish Crown A/S.



The global meat, poultry and seafood market is expected to grow from $1389.58 billion in 2020 to $1442.42 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $1916.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global meat, poultry and seafood market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 22% of the global meat, poultry and seafood market. Africa was the smallest region in the global meat, poultry and seafood market.



Poultry processing companies are increasingly using 3D imaging systems to optimize yields. 3D imaging systems model the poultry bird using sensors and actuators to determine the position of cut. The bird is put under the vision system, which takes the images and measurements and geometry is determined. Near-infrared sensors determine the amount of meat and bone present in the bird.

Vision analysis enables the system to perform optimal cuts for each bird regardless of the size and shape. It is a data-driven process which maximizes the yield and minimizes per unit cost for poultry meat processing. Major companies involved in pioneering this technology include Gainco, a meat and poultry equipment manufacturer, and Midwest Machine LLC.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/ Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Meat, Poultry And Seafood



9. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Meat Products

Poultry

Seafood

11.2. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

E-Commerce

Others

11.3. Global Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market, Segmentation By Nature, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Organic

Conventional

12. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Segments

12.1. Global Meat Products Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Pork; Mutton; Beef; Other Meat Products

12.2. Global Poultry Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Chicken; Turkey; Ducks ; Other Poultry

12.3. Global Seafood Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Crustaceans; Fish; Other Seafood



13. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Metrics

13.1. Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Meat, Poultry And Seafood Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global

Companies Mentioned

JBS S.A

Tyson Foods Inc

WH Group Limited

NH Foods

Danish Crown A/S

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/auq2m6