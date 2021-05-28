Global $8.74 Billion Interferons (IFN Alpha, Beta, Gamma) Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Interferons Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications and Growth to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major players in the interferons market are Roche, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Biogen Inc, Bayer AG, Zydus Cadila, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc, Biosidus, and Nanoge.



The global interferons market is expected to grow from $7.46 billion in 2020 to $7.61 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The market is expected to reach $8.74 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 3.5%.



The pandemic outbreak of corona virus is expected to drive the growth of interferons market. This is because of the ongoing trials on various drug candidates including interferons as potential therapeutic options for covid-19 treatment. Interferon-beta (IFN-beta) is a naturally occurring protein that controls the body's antiviral responses.

The drug regulators including the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Health Research Authority (HRA) have approved the initiation of trials evaluating interferons. For example, SNG001 which is an inhalation formulation of interferon-beta-1a that is delivered to the lungs directly via nebulization.



The development of interferons involves high R&D costs. The development of interferons is costlier than developing small molecules which are chemically synthesized, involves high operating costs, and requires a greater capital investment. This is because biologic drugs are more complex than small molecules and involve complex manufacturing processes.

Additionally, manufacturers have to submit more data to demonstrate the efficacy and safety of these biologics in pre-clinical and clinical studies for successful registration. This makes the registration of biologics a costly and time-consuming process which is restraining the market growth. Due to the high R&D costs, and lengthy testing and manufacturing process, the marketed drugs would be priced much higher than the actual manufacturing costs, and this factor is likely to challenge the market growth.



Biologics therapy is expensive and it places a substantial financial burden on the healthcare system. Increasing prevalence of diseases such as hepatitis, MS, and cancers in the world presented an opportunity to evaluate the clinical applications of biosimilars and have stimulated some of the local pharmaceutical companies to produce interferon biosimilar medications to compete (or replace) the original expensive brands.

IFNs were initially investigated for their potential as antivirals, however, they are now commonly used in anti-HBV (hepatitis B virus) and anti-HCV (hepatitis C virus) therapy. The therapeutic potential of interferon biosimilars for hepatitis and cancer, coupled with the ongoing studies on interferon biosimilars to have prophylactic or therapeutic effectiveness in SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome), influenza or another virus pandemic, is contributing to the increasing adoption of interferon biosimilars over expensive biologics.



Bayer and Curadev Pvt. Ltd., a drug discovery company based in India, have announced a research collaboration and license agreement for Curadev's Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) antagonist program. The objective of this collaboration between Bayer and Curadev is to discover new drug candidates for the treatment of lung diseases, cardiovascular diseases and other inflammatory diseases. STING antagonists have huge potential for new treatments as STING is known to help in activating the innate immune system in auto-inflammatory diseases.



Global interferon drugs market is projected to grow at a rapid pace in the next few years due to the increasing incidence of chronic diseases such as hepatitis-B, hepatitis-C, cancer and multiple sclerosis, the use of interferons in combinational therapies, and advent of novel drug delivery systems. Various types of interferon (IFN) have been used to treat these diseases and an important development in treating some of these diseases was the recognition that the clinical effects of IFN drug could be greatly enhanced by combining it with other drugs.

For instance, IFN-A (interferon-alpha) in combination with ribavirin and polyethylene glycol molecule has shown significant improvements in virologic response and without any adverse effects. However, due to the poor stability of interferon-alpha in the gastrointestinal tract, only parenteral administration ensures bioavailability, which is associated with severe side effects.

Studies showed that nanoencapsulation of IFN-A within nanoparticles would improve the oral bioavailability of this drug. The use of interferons in combinational therapies, and advent of novel drug delivery systems is therefore expected to drive the market for interferons. Interferons are also being tested for their use in the treatment of COVID-19.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Interferons Market Characteristics



3. Interferons Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Interferons



5. Interferons Market Size And Growth



6. Interferons Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Interferons Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Inteferon Alpha

Inteferon Beta

Inteferon Gamma

6.2. Global Interferons Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Melanoma

Leukemia

Multiple Sclerosis

Renal Cell Carcinoma

6.3. Global Interferons Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Others

7. Interferons Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Interferons Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Interferons Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Roche

Merck

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Biogen Inc

Bayer AG

Zydus Cadila

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc

Biosidus

Nanogen

Amega Biotech

Rhein Minapharm Biogenetics

PROBIOMED

Schering-Plough Corporation

3Sbio

