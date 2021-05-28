New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook for LNG Regasification Terminals to 2025 - Asia Dominates Global Regasification Capacity Additions and Capex Spending" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06076479/?utm_source=GNW

5 tcf in 2025. Asia continues to lead globally among the regions, in terms of new build and expansion regasification capacity growth, contributing around 74 percent of the total global capacity additions or 15.2 tcf by 2025. Europe and the Middle East follow with capacities of 1.9 tcf, and 1.5 tcf by 2025, respectively. Among countries, China leads globally with 5.5 tcf of new build and expansion regasification capacity additions by 2025. India and Pakistan follow with 2.9 tcf and 1.8 tcf, respectively.



Scope

- Historical LNG regasification capacities data from 2015 to 2020, outlook up to 2025

- New build and expansion LNG regasification capacity additions key countries

- New build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by key countries and companies globally

- Total capex of new build and expansion LNG regasification projects by region, key countries and companies

- Details of major planned and announced LNG regasification projects globally up to 2025.



