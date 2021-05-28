Re:Imagine Arts & Culture at Culture Days 2021

TORONTO, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on time to mark our collective monumental shift, Culture Days wants you to reimagine how we see and experience art and culture–and how you’ll share it with the world. Event and activity registration is now open, easier to use, and contains more choices to showcase expression than ever before. The only thing missing is your contribution! Whether indoors, outdoors, or online share creativity that’s all your own this September 24 to October 24, 2021.



This year, Culture Days unveils an easier-to-navigate website , a more comprehensive range of event and activity types, and a Participation Guide that makes planning the event of the year as easy as paint-by-numbers. We’ve had more than a year of having to search for the light, colour, music, movement, and expression that bring us joy, and it’s time to get back to sharing it once again.

Culture Days has used this time to collaborate with the arts sector and industry organizations, collectives, and individuals to support, create, and innovate in anticipation of better times. Pivoting to accommodate the unrecognizable changes the pandemic brought with it, Culture Days 2020 was a 4-week-long celebration on a national scale. Thousands of event organizers and millions of participants came together to spark creativity, build community, and celebrate nationally. As we slowly reemerge, it’s time to reimagine and reconnect... are you in?

Why Put on a Culture Days Event?

Culture Days offers free resources to support event and community organizers to successfully plan and promote their own Culture Days events. Participating in Culture Days as an artist, group, organization, or municipality means becoming part of a national movement, including benefiting from a national, multi-channel advertising campaign and the support of our stellar partners and sponsors including the CBC, Pattison, and Cineplex.

Cultural groups of all shapes and sizes, libraries, museums, municipalities, clubs and community groups, individual artists and creators can be part of Culture Days by offering participatory art or cultural events between September 24 to October 24, 2021. Participating in Culture Days is a great opportunity to reconnect with your audiences and discover new fans.

It’s easier than ever to Plan and Register Your Awesome Event

We’ve revamped our event registration system to make it easier for potential organizers and hosts to get involved. Our newly updated Participation Guide makes planning a successful, well-attended event, activity or online program easy and fun! Visit the Culture Days website for inspiration , resources and more.

Visit Culture Days to find everything you need to get started.

Stay on top of the latest releases and news by subscribing to the newsletters and dive into beautiful and compelling stories of a year lived differently from across the country on our blog .

Culture Days 2021 is from September 24 through October 24, 2021. We can’t wait to see what you bring to the party.

Follow along as a national arts and culture celebration comes to life!

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting over 2 million annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in over 500 communities across Canada. The range of events is as vast and diverse as Canada itself and the twelfth year is shaping up to be the best yet. From the Yukon to New Brunswick, British Columbia to Hudson’s Bay – and all points in between – Culture Days highlights and amplifies the diverse arts and cultural life of our communities. As a leading national voice for an active and engaged cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that lead to greater cultural engagement. The Culture Days annual national awareness campaign culminates in a three-day celebration of the arts starting on the last Friday of September, which has been extended in 2020 and 2021 to accommodate online programs and provide flexibility as the pandemic continues. Culture Days is a registered charity, visit culturedays.ca for more information.

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), CBC (National Broadcast Partner) and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

