English French



PRESS RELEASE

Luxembourg, 28th May 2021

VELCAN HOLDINGS: CONVENING NOTICE OF THE MIXED GENERAL MEETING AND NOTARIAL EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON 29th JUNE 2021

VELCAN HOLDINGS announces to the shareholders of the Company that a Mixed General Meeting and a Notarial Extraordinary General Meeting will be held on Tuesday the 29th of June 2021, at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. respectively, in the offices of the law firm Tabery & Wauthier, 10 rue Pierre d’Aspelt, L‐1142 Luxembourg, in order to vote on:

the approval of the 2020 condensed non-audited consolidated financial statements and of the 2020 audited statutory financial statements;

the renewal of the statutory authorization granted to the board of directors to increase the share capital of the Company;

the renewal and the modification of the authorization granted to the board of directors to buy back shares of the Company;

the renewal of the statutory authorization granted to the board of directors to decrease the capital of the Company by cancellation of the shares bought back;

the modification of the article 8.4 of the company’s articles of association in order to simplify the formation of the bureau of the shareholders general meetings.





All required information and related documents will be available for downloading on the Company’s website on 28th May 2021:

Convening notice of the Mixed General Meeting and of the Notarial Extraordinary General Meeting;

Board of Directors’ report on the resolutions proposed to the General Meeting;

Text of the proposed resolutions;

Single participation form.

The annual management report and the audit report are available online since 30th April 2021.

The Board of Directors invites the shareholders to consult the following page:

http://www.velcan.lu/investors/reports-accounts/



* * *

Investors Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



A bout Velcan :

Velcan Holdings group is a Luxemburg headquartered investment holding company founded in 2005, operating as an independent power producer in emerging countries and managing a global portfolio of financial assets.

The company owns and operates a 15MW hydro power plant in Brazil that it developed and built in 2009. The company is developing a cascade of hydropower concessions located in India and totalling 571 MW.

Hydropower concessions provide long periods of cash generation but their development outcome is uncertain and many years are needed to bring these projects to maturity in emerging countries: it involves field studies in remote places, obtaining the necessary authorizations and permits, and land acquisition in political and regulatory environments that can be unstable or heavily hampering. Meanwhile Velcan Holdings actively manages its treasury, investing in listed and unlisted financial instruments.

Velcan Holdings’ headquarters are in Luxemburg, with administrative and financial offices in Singapore and Mauritius. The team dedicated to the development of the Indian hydropower cascade is based in New Delhi and at the project site (Arunachal Pradesh). The team dedicated to the Rodeio Bonito plant is based in Sao Paulo and Chapeco (Santa Catarina State).

The company was launched more than 15 years ago by its reference shareholder, the company LHP, owned by the Velcan Holdings’ management team.

Velcan Holdings is listed on the Euro MTF Stock Market in Luxembourg (Ticker VLCN/ISIN FR0010245803).

Velcan Holdings never performed any Public Offer as understood under Directive 2003/71/CE of the European Parliament and Council.

Disclaimer

This press release contains prospective information about the potential of the projects in progress and/or of the projects of which the development has begun. This information constitutes objectives attached to projects and shall not be construed as direct or indirect net income forecast. Reader’s attention is also drawn on the fact that the performance of these objectives depends on future circumstances and that it could be affected and/or delayed by risks, known or unknown, uncertainties, and various factors of any nature, notably related to economic, commercial or regulatory conjuncture, which occurrence could be likely to have a negative impact on future activity and performances of the Group.

This announcement does not constitute a public offering (“offre au public”) nor an invitation to the public or to any qualified investor in connection with any offering. This announcement is not an offer of securities in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction/country.

Attachment