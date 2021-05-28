The Foodservice Market is expected to grow by $ 317.03 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Foodservice Market in APAC 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06076666/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on food service market in APAC provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current APAC market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of food service chains and changing lifestyles and rise in demand for convenient food. In addition, increasing number of foodservice chains is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The food service market in APAC analysis includes product segment, type segment, and geographic landscape.



The food service market in APAC is segmented as below:

By Product

• Food sales

• Beverage sales



By Type

• Restaurants

• Delivery and takeaway

• Fast foods

• Cafes and bars

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• China

• Rest of APAC



This study identifies the growing demand for alcoholic beverages as one of the prime reasons driving the food service market in APAC growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading food service market in APAC vendors that include Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Dominos Pizza Inc., McDonald Corp., Papa Johns International Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Seven and i Holdings Co. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., The Wendys Co., and YUM! Brands Inc. Also, the food service market in APAC analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

