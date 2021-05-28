Global Plastics and Rubber Products Market Report 2021-2025 & 2030 Featuring Major Players - Bridgestone; Michelin; Good Year; Continental and SC Johnson & Son

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics and Rubber Products Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Major companies in the plastics and rubber products market include Bridgestone Corporation; Michelin Inc; Good Year Tire & Rubber Company; Continental Tire the Americas and S C Johnson & Son Inc.



The global plastics and rubber products market is expected to grow from $1259.07 billion in 2020 to $1352. 96 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%.

The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges.

The market is expected to reach $1700.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global plastics and rubber products market, accounting for 40% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 27% of the global plastics and rubber products market. Africa was the smallest region in the global plastics and rubber products market.



Manufacturers in the plastic and rubber products industry are investing in automation technologies to reduce production costs, improve productivity and enhance product quality. The use of sensors and wireless technology aids in gathering valuable data that is used to improve efficiencies and reduce errors. This is resulting in streamlined manufacturing processes, better product quality at lower costs.

According to ABB, an industrial robot manufacturer, some of their customers reported an increase of 15-30% in productivity after installing robotic automation systems. Around 180,000 machines are expected to be employed in the plastic manufacturing industry by 2020, an increase of 67,000 machines over the course of 4 years. Major companies providing industrial robotics include FANUC Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, ABB Group, KUKA AG, and Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.



New Developments in Packaging - The plastics and rubber products manufacturing industry is affected by the growth of the packaging industry. There are a number of new developments in the packaging industry that will drive the demand for plastic materials.

Convenience features, such as resealable packs, easy-to-open stand-up pouches and smaller pack sizes for single-servings are being introduced and more promotional packs and brand extensions are being developed to ensure customer loyalty. These developments in packaging will increase the consumption of plastics and rubber and are driving the market.



