The Global Business Process Outsourcing Market is expected to grow by $ 40.16 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 4% during the forecast period

Our report on business process outsourcing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the focus on reducing operational costs and surging number of BPOs. In addition, focus on reducing operational costs is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The business process outsourcing market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The business process outsourcing market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• IT and telecommunication

• BFSI

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of BPO by IT and telecom service providersas one of the prime reasons driving the business process outsourcing market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on business process outsourcing market covers the following areas:

• Business process outsourcing market sizing

• Business process outsourcing market forecast

• Business process outsourcing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading business process outsourcing market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Automatic Data Processing Inc., Capgemini SE, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and ZTE Corp. Also, the business process outsourcing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

