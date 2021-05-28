Worldwide Digital PC Games Industry to 2030 - Major Players Include Tencent Games, Ubisoft and Zynga Among Others

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital PC Games Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global digital pc games market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global digital pc games market is expected to grow from $5 billion in 2020 to $5.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $7.64 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10%.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider digital pc games market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The digital pc games market section of the report gives context. It compares the digital pc games market with other segments of the digital pc games market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, digital pc games indicators comparison.

Major players in the digital PC games market are Tencent Games, Ubisoft, King, Activision Blizzard, Zynga, GungHo Online, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Nintendo and Electronic Arts.



The digital PC games market consists of sale of digital PC games and related products. Digital PC game is a program designed to provide interactive experience to the player. Virtual environment provided by the digital PC games do not limit players by physical space or by hands on access but considers a wide range of cultural and media activities based on digital technologies. The digital PC games have integrated different features such as voice recognition, 3D gaming, GPS tracking and many more to provide players with real life experiences.



The increasing demand to avail PC games digitally is contributing to the growth of the market. The advantage of convenience, cross-buying, and easy to store that are provided by digital distribution impel the players to access the access PC games digitally. The gamers can get pre-loaded games when they are pre-ordered and will have immediate access to the games the moment they are launched in the market. According to a survey conducted by GameIndustry.biz along with Ipsos, 30% of respondents considered buying digitally due to the low price that is being offered and 20% bought them for a discount. 15% responded that they will have access to the games as soon as they see it on any other platform and 7% responded that they would pre-order to get access to the games when it is launched in the market. The increasing demand for digital distribution will drive the digital PC games market.



The emergence of cloud gaming is a major trend in the digital PC games market. Cloud gaming is a disruptive platform where the provider runs the game on its servers and then streams back the display and expands the users for premium games. The advantage of streaming games from the cloud increases the number of users for digital PC games as it eliminates the need for upgrading hardware. For instance, in November 2019, Google has launched Stadia, a cloud gaming service capable of streaming video games in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second, in 14 different countries with 22 games during the launch.



The digital PC games market covered in this report is segmented by game subscription model into premium, freemium.



The piracy of digital PC games majorly restrains the growth of the market. Piracy is the unauthorized reproduction of the content. Pirating the digital PC games will result in a loss in revenue and will hamper the growth of the market. For instance, Irdeto disclosed that there were 355,664 torrent downloads of a major sports title on pay-to-paly (P2P) network. This brings in a potential loss of $21.34 million. Piracy is a major threat in the digital PC games industry if the games are compromised within 2 weeks of their launch and burden with huge revenue losses. The piracy of digital PC games is thereby an obstacle to the market.



In 2018, Tencent, a largest video game company acquired 80% stake in Grinding Gear Games. This acquisition will help Grinding Gear Games to expand their games and increase their employees in order to do so. Grinding Gear Games is a New Zealand based video game developer company.



