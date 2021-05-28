Engineering Plastics Market to reach USD 150 Billion by 2028 - Insights on Processing, Application, SWOT Analysis, Regulatory Framework, Leading Players, Drivers, and Future Prospect: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Engineering Plastics Market Size by Type (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Polyamides, Polycarbonates, Thermoplastic Polyesters, Polyacetals, Fluoropolymers, Polyphenylene Sulfide, Polymethyl Methacrylate, Others), End-Use (Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Appliances, Electrical & Electronics, Industrial & Machinery, Packaging, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, Middle East & Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/309

Engineering plastics are high-performance polymer materials that outperform commodity plastics like polystyrene, PVC, polypropylene, and polyethylene in terms of mechanical and thermal properties. It has a wide range of applications in various industries, including automotive, aerospace, building and construction, mechanical, and medical, due to its unique characteristics such as stability, flame resistance, chemical resistance, exceptional machinability, dimension constancy, wear resistance, and minimal damaging friction.

With increased market penetration, people began searching for ways of reducing the costs of plastics and seeking ways of growing the property range to enable plastics to reach new applications. There are numerous reasons why this material is so popular. In certain cases, the cost of materials is lower than that for products. With growing market penetration, people began looking for ways to reduce the costs of plastics and ways to broaden plastics to new applications.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/engineering-plastics-market

Engineering plastics have better thermal stability and are used in those applications which require high temperature. Various drivers supporting the market growth includes Growing demand for engineering plastics for the improved products. Growing demand for polyamide in 3D printing as a feedstock, growing demand for plastics goods from developing countries, and High cost of quality of raw materials used in plastics manufacturing.

Other polymers are putting pressure on engineering plastics materials, especially in lower-end engineering resins. ABS, for example, is competing with commodity polymers like polypropylene. When copolymerized with ethylene, polypropylene is versatile and durable, with superior properties. Polypropylene can be used as an alternative to engineering plastics such as ABS because of its low cost and superior chemical properties. This threat is more pronounced in cost-competitive markets, such as consumer goods and appliances, where product producers must compete with low-cost foreign suppliers.

Interested to Procure The Data? Purchase here at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/309

Global engineering plastics market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the market based on porter's five forces analysis and positions the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global engineering plastics market have been studied in detail

The major players operating in the global engineering plastics market are BASF, Covestro, Celanese Corporation, DowDuPont, Evonik Industries, Lanxess, Mitsubishi Engineering – Plastic Corporation, LG Chem, Solvay SA, and SABIC.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/309

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Methodology Market Outlook Engineering Plastics Market by Type, 2018-2028 (USD Billion) Engineering Plastics Market by End-Use, 2018-2028 (USD Billion) Engineering Plastics Market by Region 2018-2028 (USD Billion) Competitive Landscape Company Profiles Appendix

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1.210.667.2421

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn