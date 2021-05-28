Dairy Processing Equipment Market to hit USD 14.3 billion by 2028 – Global Insights on Key Trends, Strategic Framework, Competitive Landscape, Growth Drivers, and Recent Initiatives: Adroit Market Research

Dallas, Texas, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Mixers & Blenders, Separators, Evaporators & Dryers, Membrane Filtration Equipment), Operation (Automatic and Semi-Automatic), Application, and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa), Global Forecast, 2018 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2101

The global dairy processing equipment market size is projected to reach nearly USD 14.3 billion by 2028. Additionally, the market is forecasted to grow a CAGR of above 5.4% over the forecast period of 2020-2028. The industry has a promising growth potential due to a number of reasons, including increased automation in dairy product processing and increasing supply and consumption of milk and other dairy products. The expansion of the global market in North America has been fueled by technological advances and a considerably higher intake of dairy products. Demand for dairy products such as milk, cream, cheese, milk powder, and yogurt has also aided the development of the dairy processing equipment industry. According to the International Dairy Federation, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on dairy production machinery and other associated sectors.

The report also outlines the various characteristics of the global dairy processing equipment industry by assessing the market from value chain analysis. Moreover, the dairy processing equipment market report comprises various qualitative parts of the dairy processing equipment industry in market restraints, essential industry drivers, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report provides a complete assessment of the market through company profiling and the competitiveness of the local as well as global vendors.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/dairy-processing-equipment-market

The dairy processing equipment market has huge competition amongst the already well-known and new market players. Also, the dairy processing equipment industry players are pursuing potential markets to seize a competitive lead among the other industry players by forming mergers & acquisitions, agreements, acquiring other companies & new startups, establishing collaboration & partnerships, and growing their business existence.

Pasteurized milk is pasteurized by heating it to a minimum of 161°F for 15 seconds or 145°F for 30 minutes to kill pathogens. The same is wrapped in a sterile and sanitized setting. Another kind of refined milk is ultra-pasteurized milk. The milk is heated to a minimum of 280°F for 2 seconds in this method of pasteurization. After that, the milk is packaged in near-sterile conditions, making it difficult for spoilage bacteria to contaminate it again. Any of these kinds of milk must be kept refrigerated.

Interested to Procure The Data? Purchase here at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/2101

The growing concern about the safety of dairy-based goods, especially in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, has increased consumer demand for pasteurizers. Pasteurizers destroy bacteria by treating them with both heat and cold at the same time. Batch pasteurizers, high-temperature short-time pasteurizers, and ultra-high temperature pasteurizers are among the various types of pasteurizers available. Owing to the full closure of national and regional borders, the distribution and supply chain for the dairy machinery industry has been interrupted. Steel is mostly procured as a raw material from Germany, India, and Japan by the firms.

The major players of the global dairy processing equipment market are GEA Group (Germany), Krones AG (Germany), Tetra Laval International S.A. (Switzerland), SPX FLOW, Inc (US), Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden), John Bean Technologies Corporation (US). The major players in the market comes up with some of the developments to enhance the market growth in the global industry.

Are you looking for a DISCOUNT? If yes, then get in touch with us at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/discount/2101

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Research Methodology

Chapter 3 Executive Summary

Chapter 4 Market Outlook

Chapter 5 Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type, 2018-2028 (in USD Billion)

Chapter 6 Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Application, 2018-2028 (in USD Billion)

Chapter 7 Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Operation, 2018-2028 (in USD Billion)

Chapter 8 Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Region, 2018-2028 (in USD Billion)

Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Access research repository of Upcoming Reports @ https://adroitmarketresearch.com/upcoming.html

About Us:

Adroit Market Research is a global business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.

Contact Us:

Ryan Johnson

Account Manager - Global

3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600

Dallas, TX 75204

Email ID: sales@adroitmarketresearch.com

Phone No.: +1.210.667.2421

Connect with us: Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn