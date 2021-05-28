The Gas Engine Market is expected to grow by $ 322.03 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gas Engine Market in North America 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05917780/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on gas engine market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current North America market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduction in the price of natural gas and increasing demand for efficient heat and power generation in North America. In addition, reduction in the price of natural gas is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gas engine market in North America analysis includes end-user segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The gas engine market in North America is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Power

• Industrial

• Residential

• Commercial



By Application

• Power generation

• Co-generation

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the abundant availability of natural gas in North Americaas one of the prime reasons driving the gas engine market in North America growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gas engine market in North America vendors that include Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Hyundai Heavy Industries Co. Ltd., INNIO Jenbacher GmbH & Co. OG, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., MAN SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls-Royce Plc, and Siemens Energy AG. Also, the gas engine market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

