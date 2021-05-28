Bpce: Thierry Cahn is appointed Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board

English French

Thierry Cahn is appointed Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board

Paris, May 27, 2021

The Supervisory Board, which convened today following the Group’s Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting, appointed Thierry Cahn, who also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banque Populaire Alsace Lorraine Champagne, to replace Pierre Valentin as Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board. In addition, Eric Fougère, who is also Chairman of the Steering and Supervisory Board of the Caisse d'Epargne Bourgogne Franche-Comté, was elected Vice-Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board warmly thanked Pierre Valentin for his personal commitment and expressed their deep gratitude for his contribution to the Group and all its member companies during his term as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

The Groupe BPCE Management Board, whose term of office runs until May 2023, remains unchanged. The Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board is comprised of 19 members, each elected for a term of six years.

In addition to the Chairman Thierry Cahn, the 6 other members appointed by the Banques Populaires are:

The Chairs of the following Banque Populaire Boards of Directors

Catherine Mallet – Banque Populaire Occitane

Marie Pic-Pâris Allavena – Banque Populaire Rives de Paris

Gérard Bellemon – Banque Populaire Val de France

Bernard Dupouy – Banque Populaire Aquitaine Centre Atlantique

The Chief Executive Officers of the following Banques Populaires

Olivier Klein BRED Banque Populaire

Yves Gevin Banque Populaire Rives de Paris

In addition to the Vice-Chairman Eric Fougère, the six other members appointed by the Caisses d'Epargne are:

The Chairs of the following Caisse d'Epargne Steering and Supervisory Boards

Catherine Amin-Guard – Caisse d'Epargne Loire Drôme Ardèche

Françoise Lemalle – Caisse d'Epargne Côte d'Azur

Benoit Pellerin - Caisse d'Epargne Normandie

Alain Di Crescenzo – Caisse d'Epargne de Midi-Pyrénées

The Chairs of the following Caisse d'Epargne Management Boards

Alain Denizot – Caisse d'Epargne Rhône-Alpes

Didier Patault – Caisse d'Epargne Ile de France

The three independent members are:

Valérie Pancrazi, Chair of Vap Conseils

Anne-Claude Pont, Executive Chair, Wilov

Kadidja Sinz, Europe Director, Liberty Specialty Markets

The two employee representatives, appointed by the trade union organizations representing employees, are:

Bertrand Guyard, CFDT

Nicolas Getti, UNSA

The following persons also take part in Board meetings in their capacity as non-voting members:

André Joffre, President of the Fédération Nationale des Banques Populaires, Chair of the Banque Populaire du Sud Board of Directors

Dominique Goursolle, President of the Fédération Nationale des Caisses d'Epargne, Chair of the Steering and Supervisory Board of the Caisse d'Epargne Aquitaine Poitou Charente

Maurice Bourrigaud, Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Grand Ouest

Joël Chassard, Chair of the Management Board of the Caisse d'Epargne Provence–Alpes Corse (CEPAC)

Bruno Deletré, Chair of the Management Board of the Caisse d'Epargne Grand Est Europe

Daniel Karyotis, Chief Executive Officer of Banque Populaire Auvergne Rhône Alpes

Pierre Valentin, former Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board, said: "It is with deep emotion that I step down today as Chairman of the Board, after having experienced at first hand some of the key moments in the life of our Group such as its far-reaching transformation and its ongoing development in this unprecedented period marked by the health crisis. I would like to take this opportunity to express my deep pride in having worked alongside you all in these historic times, and I wish Thierry Cahn every success as he takes over from me as Chairman of the Board.”

Thierry Cahn, Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board, said: “Along with all the other members of the Supervisory Board, I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Pierre Valentin and wholeheartedly applaud his numerous achievements and his outstanding commitment to the general public interest in the unprecedented context of the health crisis. I am delighted to follow in his footsteps, and I sincerely hope to fulfill my mandate as Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board in a spirit of humility and goodwill. The Group, whose performance has been outstanding, has successfully risen to meet new challenges. It possesses all the flexibility it needs to adapt to a constantly changing economic and social environment. The Supervisory Board will carry out to the full the different tasks assigned to it, in harmony with all the Group's senior management team. As it has always done since its creation, it will endeavor to ensure the smooth functioning of the company and of all its constituent parts, the pursuit of its strategy, the protection of its employees, the careful management of risks, and full compliance with our cooperative values. Our cooperative shareholders and our customers must remain the key focus of our actions. Let us be proud to belong to this fine enterprise, boasting deep and vibrant roots in society as a whole.”

Biographical profile of Thierry Cahn, Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board

Thierry Cahn (64) has served as a Banque Populaire Board Director since 1999, and became Chairman of the Banque Populaire du Haut-Rhin Board of Directors in 2000 before being appointed Chairman of the Banque Populaire d'Alsace Board of Directors in 2003 and Chairman of the Banque Populaire Alsace Lorraine Champagne Board of Directors in 2014. He also serves as a member of the Supervisory Board of BCP Luxembourg SA. Thierry Cahn is a lawyer at the Court of Appeal of Colmar and former Chairman of the Bar Association. He is also President of the Musée Unterlinden association in Colmar.

Thierry Cahn, who has been a member of the BPCE Supervisory Board since July 2009, served as Vice-Chairman of the BPCE Supervisory Board since May 2019.

Biographical profile of Eric Fougère, Vice-Chairman of the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board

Éric Fougère graduated from the Senior Banking Management program at the Centre d'études supérieures bancaires in Paris. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer and member of the Management Board of Groupe Louis Latour in Beaune in 2006 before beginning his career in Le Crédit Lyonnais Group as Head of Corporate Banking for the Bourgogne Franche-Comté region. Since 2013, he has been actively involved in the governance of the Caisse d'Epargne Bourgogne Franche-Comté in his capacity as a Director of the Sud Côte d'Or Local Savings Company before being appointed Chairman of this entity in January 2015. He became a member of the Steering and Supervisory Board of the Caisse d'Epargne Bourgogne Franche-Comté in April of that year and subsequently became Chairman of the Risk Committee.

In December 2019, he was appointed to the Groupe BPCE Supervisory Board.

About Groupe BPCE

Groupe BPCE, with its business model as a universal cooperative bank represented by 9 million cooperative shareholders, is currently the 2nd-largest banking group in France. With its 100,000 employees, it serves a total of 36 million customers – individuals, professionals, corporates, investors, and local government bodies – around the world. It operates in the retail banking and insurance sectors in France via its two major Banque Populaire and Caisse d’Epargne banking networks, along with Banque Palatine. With Natixis, it also runs global business lines specializing in Asset & Wealth management, Corporate & Investment Banking, Insurance and Payments. Through this structure, it is able to offer its customers a comprehensive, diversified range of products and services: solutions in savings, investment, cash management, financing, and insurance. The Group's financial strength is recognized by four financial rating agencies: Moody's (A1, stable outlook), Standard & Poor's (A+, negative outlook), Fitch (A+, negative outlook) and R&I (A+, stable outlook).

