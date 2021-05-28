The Global Microbiomes Market is expected to grow by $ 713.01 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Microbiomes Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868166/?utm_source=GNW

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases, increasing initiatives and investments in microbiome research, and advances in microbiome discovery, therapeutics, and diagnostics. In addition, increasing prevalence of diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The microbiomes market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The microbiomes market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Therapeutics

• Diagnostics



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the significant number of collaborations for developing microbiome therapeutics as one of the prime reasons driving the microbiomes market growth during the next few years. Also, growing focus on developing biosensors and genetic circuits and developments in regulatory framework will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading microbiomes market vendors that include 4D pharma Plc, ENTEROME SA, Evelo Biosciences Inc., Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS, Osel Inc., Second Genome Therapeutics, Seres Therapeutics Inc., Synlogic Inc., Synthetic Biologics Inc., and Vedanta Biosciences Inc. Also, the microbiomes market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

