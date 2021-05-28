The Global Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market is expected to grow by $ 3.43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK) Inhibitors Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777288/?utm_source=GNW

43 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 22% during the forecast period. Our report on anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high target affinity and specificity of ALK inhibitors, high prevalence of lung cancer, and presence of patient assistance programs. In addition, the high target affinity and specificity of ALK inhibitors is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Second-generation ALK inhibitors

• First-generation ALK inhibitors

• Third-generation ALK inhibitors



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the expansion of research areas and combination therapies as one of the prime reasons driving the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic alliances and growing awareness about lung cancer will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market covers the following areas:

• Anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market sizing

• Anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market forecast

• Anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market vendors that include Betta Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., Bio-Techne Corp., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Helsinn Healthcare SA, Merck KGaA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Also, the anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) inhibitors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

