Outlook on the Healthcare Chatbots Global Market to 2026 - Key Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

The growing number of patient populations worldwide, increasing adoption of mobility solutions in healthcare settings, and growing demand for virtual health assistance are crucial factors contributing to the development of the market. Moreover, the emergence of cloud-based architecture and chatbots' introduction based on social media platforms shall offer lucrative opportunities for the healthcare chatbots market development.

Issues about data privacy, lack of professionals, and lack of awareness are posing some challenges in the market to experience some impediment in the development. Improved internet connectivity and the growing acceptance of mobile platforms have played an essential role in the easy combination of chatbots in healthcare systems. The Healthcare Chatbots Market is predicted to grow at the rate of 22.36% CAGR by 2026.



Healthcare Chatbots Market based on Application:

Appointment Scheduling & Medical Guidance

Symptom Checking & Medication Assistance

Healthcare Chatbots Market based on End User:

Insurance Companies

Patients

Healthcare Providers

Other End Users

Healthcare Chatbots Market based on Deployment Model:

Cloud-based Model

On-premise Model

Healthcare Chatbots Market based on Component

Services

Software

Healthcare Chatbots Market based on Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In the market based on components, the healthcare chatbots market is divided into software and services. The software segment has been valued to have a major share in 2018 compared to the services segment. Improved technological features in chatbot software, like cloud-based deployment, Application Programming Interface (API), Natural Language Processing, multilingual capabilities, interference engine, mobile platform compatibility, and single point of search are boosting the development of the software segment.



Based on deployment mode, the overall healthcare chatbots market is generally segmented into two main segments: on-premise and cloud-based. An on-premise solution is the most preferred way to deploy chatbots among healthcare providers and players. This type of deployment includes purpose-built software installed in mobile, laptops, tablets, and PCs.



The global healthcare chatbots' application segment is bifurcated into symptom checking, medication assistance & guidance, coverage & claims management, and appointment management.



The healthcare chatbots market covers trends and opportunities across the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa in terms of geography. Europe accounted for the major stake of the market in 2017 due to technological awareness and virtual assistants' adoption. But the Americas region is expected to display a robust development rate due to investments in artificial intelligence and technological development.



The Healthcare Chatbots Market is providing with the few notable companies of the market, such as Your.MD, HealthTap, Inc, Sensely, Inc, Buoy Health, Inc, Infermedica, Babylon Healthcare Service Limited, Baidu, Inc, Ada Digital Health Ltd, PACT Care BV, Woebot Labs, Inc, and GYANT.Com, Inc.

