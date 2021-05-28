The Global Anti-drone Market is expected to grow by $ 2.05 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 28% during the forecast period

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anti-drone Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05777278/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the anti-drone market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing contracts for anti-drone systems, high demand for anti-drone systems for defense applications, and an increase in security breaches by unidentified drones. In addition, increasing contracts for anti-drone systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The anti-drone market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The anti-drone market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Military

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-drone market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investments in R&D and growing use of UAVs in commercial and hobbyist activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on anti-drone market covers the following areas:

• Anti-drone market sizing

• Anti-drone market forecast

• Anti-drone market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-drone market vendors that include Airbus SE, Dedrone Holdings Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, Thales Group, and The Boeing Co. Also, the anti-drone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

