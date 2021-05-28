The Global Amino Acid Fertilizer Market is expected to grow by $ 184.86 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Amino Acid Fertilizer Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764029/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on amino acid fertilizer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by global initiatives to improve agricultural output in underdeveloped countries and the growing adoption of organic farming in developed countries. In addition, global initiatives to improve agricultural output in underdeveloped countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The amino acid fertilizer market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The amino acid fertilizer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Liquid formulated fertilizers

• Dry formulated fertilizers



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increasing popularity of integrated plant nutrient managementas one of the prime reasons driving the amino acid fertilizer market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on amino acid fertilizer market covers the following areas:

• Amino acid fertilizer market sizing

• Amino acid fertilizer market forecast

• Amino acid fertilizer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading amino acid fertilizer market vendors that include Agri Life SOM Phytopharma (India) Ltd., Aminocore, Futureco Bioscience SA, Gowan Co., Haifa Group, Humintech GmbH, Isagro Spa, Israel Chemicals Ltd., Protan AG, and Syngenta AG. Also, the amino acid fertilizer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764029/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________