The Global Ammonium Carbonate Market is expected to grow by 391.38 thousand tons during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period

Our report on ammonium carbonate market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand from pharmaceutical sector, increasing demand from food and beverage industry, and rise in demand in developing countries. In addition, rising demand from pharmaceutical sector is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The ammonium carbonate market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The ammonium carbonate market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Pharmaceutical and chemical

• Food and beverages

• Foaming agent

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the demand for ammonium carbonate in paint stripper applications as one of the prime reasons driving the ammonium carbonate market growth during the next few years. Also, increase in R&D activities and backward integration of ammonium carbonate vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on ammonium carbonate market covers the following areas:

• Ammonium carbonate market sizing

• Ammonium carbonate market forecast

• Ammonium carbonate market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ammonium carbonate market vendors that include Avantor Inc., BASF SE, HAYAKAWA & Co. Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Merck KGaA, ProChem Inc., Sandvik AB, Taixing Dongyu Chemical Co. Ltd., The Chemical Co., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the ammonium carbonate market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

