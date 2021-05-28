Outlook on the E-prescribing Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Surescripts, DrFirst and Practice Fusion Among Others

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-prescribing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global e-prescribing market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 21% during the period 2020-2026.
The spread of the COVID-19 virus has thrown myriad challenges for the healthcare industry. The need for enhanced information sharing has triggered an acceleration of innovation and the adoption of several critical medical tools to improve healthcare services. Since the onset of the pandemic, healthcare providers have increased the use of e-prescribing, direct messaging, electronic case reporting (ECR), and prescription price transparency tools to streamline and boost patient data exchange.
Hence, Surescripts' e-prescribing platform hit the 1 million prescriber mark during the spread of COVID-19. The pandemic has generated a shift toward telehealth as part of the solution for breaking community transmission. In addition, key changes have been made regarding the electronic prescribing of drugs, which significantly impact clinicians. Outpatient visits dropped roughly 60% during March 2019, which boosted telehealth visits up to 46% across health facilities. With the decrease in ambulatory care visits and an increase in telehealth or remote visits, health organizations and clinicians have leveraged health IT and electronic health records (EHR) to provide optimal patient care.
The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the e-prescribing market during the forecast period:
- Development of Indication-based Prescribing Systems
- Outsourcing of E-prescribing Software & Development of E-prescribing Applications
- Advances in E-prescribing Solutions
- Increased Demand for Electronic Health Record Services
The study considers the global e-prescribing market's present scenario and its market dynamics for the period 2020-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
