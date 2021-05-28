Share subscriptions based on Scanfil plc’s stock options 2016C

English Finnish

SCANFIL PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 28 MAY 2021 1.00 P.M.

On 5 and 18 May 2021, a total of 130,000 Scanfil plc’s (the "Company" or "Scanfil") new shares have been subscribed for with the Company's stock options 2016C. For subscriptions made with the stock options, the entire subscription price of EUR 582,400 will be entered in the Company’s reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

The shares subscribed for under the stock options have been registered in the Trade Register today on 28 May 2021, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights. As a result of subscriptions, the number of Scanfil shares is 64,959,993 in total. The new shares will be traded on the main list of the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd on or about 31 May 2021.

Additional information on stock options is available on the Company's website .

For additional information:

Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



Scanfil is an international manufacturing partner and system supplier for the electronics industry with 40 years of experience in demanding manufacturing. Scanfil provides its customers with an extensive array of services, ranging from product design to product manufacturing, material procurement and logistics solutions. Vertically integrated production and a comprehensive supply chain are the foundation of Scanfil’s competitive advantages: speed, flexibility and reliability.