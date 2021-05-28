Company announcement: Interim financial report – Q1 2021

| Source: Frontmatec Group ApS Frontmatec Group ApS

Kolding, DENMARK

Company announcement: Interim financial report Q1 2021

No. 5/2021

Please find the Interim financial report – Q1 2021 in the attachment.

For further information please contact Thomas Nybo Stenager, CFO, at +45 41 32 93 97.

Attachments


Attachments

Company announcement 5_2021 Frontmatec Interim Report Q1 2021