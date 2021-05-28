The Global Air Pollution Control Market is expected to grow by $ 30.18 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Pollution Control Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05657981/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on air pollution control market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing industrial development, increase in global power demand, and stringent emission regulations. In addition, growing industrial development is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The air pollution control market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The air pollution control market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Power

• Industries

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increased adoption of industrial internet of things (IIoT) as one of the prime reasons driving the air pollution control market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of high-efficiency filters and the flourishing FGD gypsum market will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on air pollution control market covers the following areas:

• Air pollution control market sizing

• Air pollution control market forecast

• Air pollution control market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air pollution control market vendors that include Airex Industries Inc., Andritz AG, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Camfil AB, Donaldson Co. Inc., General Electric Co., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., RAFAKO GROUP, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Ltd., and Thermax Ltd. Also, the air pollution control market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

