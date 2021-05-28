Global Anti-block Additives Market Report 2021-2025: Market is Poised to Grow by $417.84 Million

Dublin, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Anti-block Additives Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The anti-block additives market is poised to grow by $417.84 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6%
The market is driven by the inclination toward the adoption of advanced technology and a rise in disposable income.
The report on anti-block additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The anti-block additives market analysis includes product segment, material segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the low manufacturing cost as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-block additives market growth during the next few years.
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-block additives market vendors that include ALTANA AG, Croda International Plc, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Minerals Technologies Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, and W. R. Grace and Co.
Also, the anti-block additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Food and packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- LLDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- HDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- LDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- BOPP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Material
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALTANA AG
- Croda International Plc
- Elementis Plc
- Evonik Industries AG
- Honeywell International Inc.
- LyondellBasell Industries NV
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Momentive Performance Materials Inc.
- Quarzwerke GmbH
- W. R. Grace and Co.
Appendix
