Global Anti-block Additives Market Report 2021-2025: Market is Poised to Grow by $417.84 Million

The "Global Anti-block Additives Market 2021-2025" report



The anti-block additives market is poised to grow by $417.84 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 6%

The market is driven by the inclination toward the adoption of advanced technology and a rise in disposable income.

The report on anti-block additives market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The anti-block additives market analysis includes product segment, material segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the low manufacturing cost as one of the prime reasons driving the anti-block additives market growth during the next few years.

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-block additives market vendors that include ALTANA AG, Croda International Plc, Elementis Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Honeywell International Inc., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Minerals Technologies Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Quarzwerke GmbH, and W. R. Grace and Co.

Also, the anti-block additives market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Inorganic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Organic - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food and packaging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

LLDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

HDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

LDPE - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

BOPP - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Material

Customer Landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALTANA AG

Croda International Plc

Elementis Plc

Evonik Industries AG

Honeywell International Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Momentive Performance Materials Inc.

Quarzwerke GmbH

W. R. Grace and Co.

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/51iybv