$135 Million Trailer Assist System Markets, 2025 - Opportunities in Increasing Developments in the Field of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

The "Global Trailer Assist System Market (2020-2025) by Vehicle Type, Sales Channel, Component, Technology, Application, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report



The Global Trailer Assist System Market is estimated to be USD 85 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 135 Mn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.7%.



Market Dynamics

Increasing passenger cars and LCVs use and related comfort and safety concerns have led to a rise in the trailer assist system market. With the growing e-commerce sector, vehicles with attached trailer usage have increased, thereby boosting the market growth. The rising incidences of vehicle towing and advancements in technology contribute to the growth of the trailer assist system market.



However, the usages of towing trailers in developing countries are reducing daily due to the high cost involved and non-availability of required infrastructures. Also, in some countries, the government incorporated certain rules and regulations for towing trailers, which is expected to impede the growth of the market.



Company Profiles



Some of the companies covered in this report are Volkswagen, Ford Motor Company, Audi, Land Rover, Mercedes Benz, Bosch, Continental AG, Garmin, Echomaster, Valeo, Aptiv, Towgo, Magna, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments and growth in market share.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Safety and Comfort Features

4.2.1.2 Increase in Usage of Vehicle Towing Trailers in Developed Countries

4.2.1.3 Advancements in Technology

4.2.1.4 The Growing Ecommerce Sector

4.2.1.5 Rising Incidences of Vehicle Towing

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.2.1 High Cost

4.2.2.2 Non-Availability of Required Infrastructure in Developing Countries

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.3.1 Increasing Developments in the Field of Autonomous and Semi-Autonomous Vehicles

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2.4.1 Limited Usage of Towing Trailers in Developing Countries

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Trailer Assist System Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Passenger Car

6.2.1 Compact Cars

6.2.2 Mid-Sized Cars

6.2.3 SUVs

6.2.4 Luxury Cars

6.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

6.4 Truck



7 Global Trailer Assist System Market, By Sales Channel

7.1 Introduction

7.2 OEM

7.3 Fitted

7.4 Aftermarket



8 Global Trailer Assist System Market, By Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Camera/Sensor

8.3 Software Module



9 Global Trailer Assist System Market, By Technology

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Semi-Autonomous

9.2.1 L3

9.3 Autonomous Technology

9.3.1 L4

9.3.2 L5



10 Global Trailer Assist System Market, By Geography



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles

Continental AG

Bosch

Magna

WABCO Holdings

Westfalia Technologies

Towgo

Carit Automotive

Valeo

Garmin

Cogent Embedded

Dornerworks

Echomaster

Ford Motor Company

Volkswagen AG

Aptiv

ZF Friedrichshafen

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co

Hitachi, Ltd

Land Rover

Mercedes Benz

Audi

