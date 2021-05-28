The Global 5G Testing Equipment Market is expected to grow by $ 259.04 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period

New York, May 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5G Testing Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05442786/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on 5G testing equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing R&D and deployment of 5G network and increasing telecom subscriber base and rapid growth of the urban population. In addition, growing R&D and deployment of 5G network is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The 5G testing equipment market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The 5G testing equipment market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Oscilloscopes

• Signal generators

• Signal analyzers

• Network analyzers

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing demand for improved network capacity to access connected services as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G testing equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on 5G testing equipment market covers the following areas:

• 5G testing equipment market sizing

• 5G testing equipment market forecast

• 5G testing equipment market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G testing equipment market vendors that include Anritsu Corp., Artiza Networks Inc., EXFO Inc., Fortive Corp., Intertek Group Plc, Keysight Technologies Inc., MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc., Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG, Teradyne Inc., and Viavi Solutions Inc. Also, the 5G testing equipment market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

