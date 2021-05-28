Resolutions of the Annual General Meeting of AS Tallinna Sadam

Estonian English

On 12.04.2021, the management board of AS Tallinna Sadam (hereinafter: Tallinna Sadam) proposed to the shareholders to adopt the resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders stated below without convening the meeting.



The notice of the annual general meeting was published on 12.04.2021 in the stock exchange information system, on Tallinna Sadam website https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/agm/ and in the daily newspaper “Eesti Päevaleht”. The list of shareholders entitled to vote was fixed on 17.05.2021 at the end of the business day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system and the electronic voting period was 18.-24.05.2021.

The resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders were voted by 80 shareholders, whose shares represented 207,177,398 votes or 78.77% of the total share capital. If a shareholder abstained, he/she was deemed to have voted against.

On 24.05.2021, the annual general meeting of the shareholders of AS Tallinna Sadam resolved:

1. Approval of the Annual Report 2020

1.1. To approve the Annual Report 2020 of AS Tallinna Sadam, as presented to the general meeting.

The shareholders voted in favor of the resolution by 207,177,398 votes or 78.77% of the votes.

2. Profit allocation

2.1. To approve the net profit of the financial year of 2020 in the amount of 28,518,457 euros and the retained earnings (including 2020 profit) of 47,794,087 euros.

2.2. Transfer to statutory capital reserve 1,008,654 euros.

2.3. To pay dividends to the shareholders 0.077 euros per share, in the total amount of 20,251,000 euros.

The shareholders voted in favor of the resolution by 207,177,398 votes or 78.77% of the votes.

The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends will be established as at 03.06.2021 at the end of the business day of the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 02.06.2021. From that day the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2020. Dividends shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 10.06.2021.

3. Appointment of the auditor

3.1. To appoint the company of auditors KPMG Baltics OÜ to conduct the audit of AS Tallinna Sadam for the financial years 2021 and 2022 and to remunerate the company of auditors in accordance with the offer made by the company of auditors in the public procurement carried out in 2018 (public procurement 196191).

The shareholders voted in favor of the resolution by 205,380,465 votes or 78.09% of the votes.

The voting record of the general meeting has been published on the website of Tallinna Sadam https://www.ts.ee/en/investor/agm/ .

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.

Marju Zirel

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +372 53 42 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee





