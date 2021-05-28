Dividend payment ex-date of AS Tallinna Sadam

English Estonian

AS Tallinna Sadam (trading code TSM1T, ISIN code EE3100021635) will close the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends on 3 June 2021 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD settlement system.

Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is set to 2 June 2021. From this day onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2020.

AS Tallinna Sadam will pay dividend 0.077 euros per share on 10 June 2021. Pursuant to the Income Tax Act, an additional 7% income tax is withheld from dividend payments made to natural persons, regardless of the use of an investment account.

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries – OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services. The group’s sales in 2020 totalled EUR 107.4 million, adjusted EBITDA EUR 58.4 million and profit EUR 28.5 million.